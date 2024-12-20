"I need some privacy": Virat Kohli confronts Australian reporter over filming of his family at airport (WATCH)

Virat Kohli had a heated confrontation with an Australian TV reporter at Melbourne Airport for filming his family without permission, although Australian media claims Kohli misunderstood the situation.

First Published Dec 20, 2024, 5:57 PM IST

Melbourne: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli had a heated confrontation with an Australian TV reporter at Melbourne Airport after the reporter filmed Kohli's family without permission. The incident took place as Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, arrived ahead of the fourth Test match against Australia.

Kohli, visibly upset, approached the reporter to express his anger, emphasizing that he expected privacy while traveling with his children. He made it clear that filming his family without consent was unacceptable. The footage captured Kohli confronting the reporter, clearly distressed.

In a video that went viral, Kohli can be seen telling reporters,"(When I am) With my kids, I need some privacy. You can’t film without asking me."


However, Australian media outlets later reported a different version of events. They suggested that Kohli’s anger was misdirected, as he had mistakenly believed that the cameras were focused on his family. According to media reports in Australia, the reporter was interviewing Australian pacer Scott Boland at the time, and Kohli had misunderstood the situation.

Kohli, who scored a century in the Perth Test, has faced criticism for his performances in the subsequent matches, particularly due to his recurring issue with edging deliveries outside the off-stump. This incident is not the first time Kohli has reacted strongly to attempts to film his children.

The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia is set to begin on December 26, with the series currently tied at 1-1.

