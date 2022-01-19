Maharashtra and Delhi register fewer COVID cases, less hospitalisation

Maharashtra has recorded 7,282,128 Covid cases, and in Delhi, out of over 78,000 active cases, only 2,730 people are admitted to hospitals.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the daily Covid-19 cases are falling, and the situation in the state is under control.

While talking to reporters on Tuesday, Rajesh Tope said the Maharashtra government is making all possibilities to increase the coverage of testing and vaccination. He further added the Covid-19 tally, which was earlier high, has now stabilised. The hospitalisation is less, and the infected 87 per cent of patients are under home isolation.

Maharashtra has recorded 72,82,128 cases of Covid-19 in total. The daily count of the coronavirus remained below the 40,000-mark for the last two consecutive days. In Delhi, out of over 78,000 active cases, only 2,730 people are admitted to hospitals.

Also, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said daily Covid-19 cases are 13,000, and the positivity rate is 24 per cent with less occupancy in the hospital, and beds are also vacant. However, the positivity rate in the city is not low enough to relax the Covid restrictions.

Both the cities reported high numbers of Covid-19 cases due to the high infectious Omicron variant.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 39,207 new cases and 53 deaths, while the positivity rate has dropped to 20.05 per cent. Medical experts have suggested the positivity rate will be less, and the situation will be under control.

Delhi on Tuesday has recorded 11,684 new cases, and the positivity rate was at 22.47 per cent. Delhi has recorded 50,000 to 60,000 coronavirus cases for the last six months.

Maharashtra state is currently placed under night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am with restrictions, however, the government has no plans of lockdown. Salons and gyms in the state are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, and only double dose people are permitted to enter the premises. Only fifty people are allowed for weddings, and the same for other social, religious, and political events.

In the state, restaurants are operating with 50 per cent from morning 8 am to 10 pm. The government would consider reopening of schools in the coming days. Schools and colleges are closed till February 15 in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, said on January 16, the demand to reopen the schools are rising from some quarters as children are suffering education loss. After 10-15 days, the government will consider, if the cases will decline among kids.