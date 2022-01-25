India registers 2.55 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 15.5%

The active cases in India now stand at 5.62 per cent, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate marginally increased to 93.15 per cent.

India registered 2,55,874 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday. After a five-day streak of over three lakh cases recorded daily, India has seen a dip.

The new cases registered today pushed the Covid-19 tally to 3.98 crores. India remains the second worst-hit country after the US.

The active cases in India now stand at 5.62 per cent, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate marginally increased to 93.15 per cent. The active cases currently stand at 22,36,842.

The daily positivity rate stands at 15.52 per cent from yesterday, 20.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.17 per cent.

India registered 614 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 toll to 4,90,462. On Monday, Delhi reported nearly 5,760 new coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is interacting with the health ministers of the nine states and union territories Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

A total of 71.88 crore tests have been carried out so far in India. In the last 24 hours, a total of 16,49,108 tests have been conducted.

India began administering the precaution dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers and frontline workers. It also includes personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by the Omicron variant of the virus.