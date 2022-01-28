  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India registers 2.51 lakh new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 15.8%

    India's Covid vaccination coverage has now crossed 164.35 crore doses. According to Health Ministry, 95 per cent of the adult population has been administered the first dose, while 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

    India registers 2.51 lakh new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 15.8% - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 28, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The daily Covid infections in India registered a dip by 12 per cent as the country reported 2.51 lakh new Covid cases on Friday. The positivity rate saw a decline to 15.88 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.47 per cent. 

    The active infection now stand at 5.18 per cent. The national Covid recovery rate has decreased to 93.60 per cent. Over 400 districts logged a 10 per cent positivity rate in the week ending January 26.  

    As per the Health Ministry, around 627 people have died due to Covid in the past 24 hours. At least 60 per cent of the patients who died during the present wave of the Covid pandemic were either partially or fully unvaccinated. 

    Maharashtra on Thursday registered 25,425 new cases, a dip of more than 10,000 from the previous day and 42 deaths, the state health officials said. The new cases included 72 Omicron infections. Mumbai's positivity rate has fallen to 3.2 per cent as the city reported 1,384 new cases yesterday. 

    Delhi registered a 42 per cent drop in fresh cases on Thursday. The national capital logged 4,291 cases on Friday. About 34 people died due to the infection, slightly higher than yesterday recorded 29. The positivity rate dipped at 9.56 per cent. 

    Also Read: Omicron found in 94% of positive COVID samples, confirms Kerala Health Minister

    On Thursday, Kerala recorded 51,739 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 58,26,596, while the number of virus-related deaths increased to 52,343 with 68 Covid-19-related deaths recorded. State Health Minister Veena George said Omicron was found in 94 per cent of positive samples in Kerala. 

    As coronavirus cases declined in the state, Tamil Nadu relaxed restrictions such as night curfews and Sunday lockdowns. The state government also allowed schools and colleges to reopen on February 1.

    According to sources, Covishield and Covaxin have been approved for sale in India by the country's drug regulator. However, this does not mean that the two Covid-19 vaccines will be available in stores anytime soon, though they will be available from hospitals and clinics, according to sources. The government is expected to provide key details, they added.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron found in 94% of positive COVID samples, confirms Kerala Health Minister - ADT

    Omicron found in 94% of positive COVID samples, confirms Kerala Health Minister

    Coronavirus India logs 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate increases to 19.5% - ADT

    Coronavirus: India logs 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate increases to 19.5%

    India registers 2.55 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 15.5% - ADT

    India registers 2.55 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 15.5%

    Amid COVID surge, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with nine states and UTs - ADT

    Amid COVID surge, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with nine states and UTs

    India logs 3.06 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up from 17.18% to 20.75%

    India logs 3.06 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up from 17.18% to 20.75%

    Recent Stories

    Indian nationals who froze to death near US-Canada border identified-dnm

    Indian nationals who froze to death near US-Canada border identified

    SC quashes Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a period of one year-dnm

    SC quashes Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a period of one year

    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more RCB

    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more

    Punjab BSF recovers 47 kgs of heroin after shootout with Pakistani smugglers in Gurdaspur

    Punjab: BSF recovers 47 kgs of heroin after shootout with Pakistani smugglers in Gurdaspur

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress should declare CM face, urges Navjot Singh Sidhu-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress should declare CM face, urges Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Video Icon
    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Video Icon