India registers 2.51 lakh new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 15.8%

India's Covid vaccination coverage has now crossed 164.35 crore doses. According to Health Ministry, 95 per cent of the adult population has been administered the first dose, while 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The daily Covid infections in India registered a dip by 12 per cent as the country reported 2.51 lakh new Covid cases on Friday. The positivity rate saw a decline to 15.88 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.47 per cent.

The active infection now stand at 5.18 per cent. The national Covid recovery rate has decreased to 93.60 per cent. Over 400 districts logged a 10 per cent positivity rate in the week ending January 26.

As per the Health Ministry, around 627 people have died due to Covid in the past 24 hours. At least 60 per cent of the patients who died during the present wave of the Covid pandemic were either partially or fully unvaccinated.

Maharashtra on Thursday registered 25,425 new cases, a dip of more than 10,000 from the previous day and 42 deaths, the state health officials said. The new cases included 72 Omicron infections. Mumbai's positivity rate has fallen to 3.2 per cent as the city reported 1,384 new cases yesterday.

Delhi registered a 42 per cent drop in fresh cases on Thursday. The national capital logged 4,291 cases on Friday. About 34 people died due to the infection, slightly higher than yesterday recorded 29. The positivity rate dipped at 9.56 per cent.

On Thursday, Kerala recorded 51,739 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 58,26,596, while the number of virus-related deaths increased to 52,343 with 68 Covid-19-related deaths recorded. State Health Minister Veena George said Omicron was found in 94 per cent of positive samples in Kerala.

As coronavirus cases declined in the state, Tamil Nadu relaxed restrictions such as night curfews and Sunday lockdowns. The state government also allowed schools and colleges to reopen on February 1.

According to sources, Covishield and Covaxin have been approved for sale in India by the country's drug regulator. However, this does not mean that the two Covid-19 vaccines will be available in stores anytime soon, though they will be available from hospitals and clinics, according to sources. The government is expected to provide key details, they added.