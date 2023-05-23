Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2022 UPSC Civil Services Exam results out: Gahana Navya James from Kerala bags sixth rank

    Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 23 declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. Kerala's Kottayam native bagged the sixth rank and Arya VM and Anup Das, both from Kerala, bagged the 36th and 38th ranks respectively.

    2022 UPSC Civil Services Exam results out: Gahana Navya James from Kerala bags sixth rank anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 23, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 23 declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. Like last year, women held the majority of the top positions.

    Ishita Kishore took first place, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, Smriti Mishra, and Mayur Hazarika in the rankings. 

    Kerala's Kottayam native Gahana Navya James secured the sixth spot. Arya VM and Anup Das, both from Kerala, are listed in positions 36 and 38, respectively.

    Check the result here : https://www.upsc.gov.in/FR-CSM-22-engl-230523.pdf

    Navya is the daughter of St. Thomas College in Pala teachers James Thomas and Deepa George. She attended Alphonsa College and St. Thomas College in Pala.

    Prelims, Main, and Interview (personality test) are the three rounds of the annual UPSC Civil Services Examination, which is used to select candidates for positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central services group A and B.

    After three steps of the selection process, 933 persons were recommended for appointment to these services.

    According to the commission, 345 of the total suggested applicants fall under the general category, 99 are from the EWS, 263 are OBC, 154 are SC candidates, and 72 are ST candidates.

    The commission stated that the eligibility of the 101 recommended applicants is preliminary. The result document provides a list that is organized by roll number. Within 15 days, the commission's website will display each student's mark sheet.

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assam HSLC Result 2023: SEBA Class 10 results OUT at resultsassam.nic.in; here's how to check AJR

    Assam HSLC Result 2023: SEBA Class 10 results OUT at resultsassam.nic.in; here's how to check

    Kerala SSLC: Class 10 student Sarang, obtains A+, passes away before results announced; donates organs to 6 anr

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Class 10 student Sarang, who obtained A+, passes away before results announced

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Class 10 results out best performing districts toppers list other details gcw

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kannur records highest pass percentage, Wayanad lowest

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala State Board Class 10 results DECLARED; anr

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023 : Kerala State Board Class 10 results DECLARED; 99.70% students pass

    WBBSE 10th Result 2023 West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2023 declared 86 15 pc students pass exam how to check marks gcw

    WBBSE 10th Result 2023: West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2023 declared; 86.15% students pass exam

    Recent Stories

    Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani makes it to IMDbs 2023 Summer Movie Guide list (MSW)

    Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' makes it to IMDb’s 2023 summer movie guide list

    World Turtle Day: 7 Turtle Species that can make a great pet (ARB)

    World Turtle Day: 7 turtle species that can make a great pet

    Ahead of ICC World Test Championship WTC 2021-23 Final, PM Narendra Modi recalls how millions of Indians mourned Shane Warne demise (WATCH)-ayh

    Ahead of WTC Final, PM Modi recalls how millions of Indians mourned Shane Warne's demise (WATCH)

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny to launch on June 7 mileage numbers revealed check other details gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny to launch on June 7, mileage numbers revealed

    Kim Kardashian finally breaks silence on her 'relationship' with ex-husband Kanye West; here's what she said vma

    Kim Kardashian finally breaks silence on her 'relationship' with ex-husband Kanye West; here's what she said

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon