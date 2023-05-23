2022 UPSC Civil Services Exam results out: Gahana Navya James from Kerala bags sixth rank

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 23 declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. Kerala's Kottayam native bagged the sixth rank and Arya VM and Anup Das, both from Kerala, bagged the 36th and 38th ranks respectively.

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 23 declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. Like last year, women held the majority of the top positions.

Ishita Kishore took first place, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, Smriti Mishra, and Mayur Hazarika in the rankings.

Kerala's Kottayam native Gahana Navya James secured the sixth spot. Arya VM and Anup Das, both from Kerala, are listed in positions 36 and 38, respectively.

Check the result here : https://www.upsc.gov.in/FR-CSM-22-engl-230523.pdf

Navya is the daughter of St. Thomas College in Pala teachers James Thomas and Deepa George. She attended Alphonsa College and St. Thomas College in Pala.

Prelims, Main, and Interview (personality test) are the three rounds of the annual UPSC Civil Services Examination, which is used to select candidates for positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central services group A and B.

After three steps of the selection process, 933 persons were recommended for appointment to these services.

According to the commission, 345 of the total suggested applicants fall under the general category, 99 are from the EWS, 263 are OBC, 154 are SC candidates, and 72 are ST candidates.

The commission stated that the eligibility of the 101 recommended applicants is preliminary. The result document provides a list that is organized by roll number. Within 15 days, the commission's website will display each student's mark sheet.