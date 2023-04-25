UP Board 10 Result 2023 is OUT: Girls outdo boys, pass percentage stands at 89.78

The Class 10 results were announced at a press conference. UP Board Toppers 2023 names have also been announced in the result press conference which was conducted at 1:30 pm in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday (April 25) released the results of UP Board Class 10 and 12. Students of Class 10 can visit the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in or at upresults.nic.in.

The result can be checked on the official websiteupmsp.edu.in. The pass percentage in Class 10 is 89.78% and girls have outshone the boys.

According to the results announced by the UPMSP, Priyanshi Soni has topped the Class 10 exam this year. Shubh Chhapra has topped the exam, Anamika and Saurabh have secured Rank 2, Priyanshu, Khushi and Supriya have secured AIR 3 in Class 12 UP Board exam.

According to reports, around 27.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam this year. Over 31 lakh candidates got themselves registered for Class 10 exam. In a bid to pass the the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, the students have to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. They need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects as well.