Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    QS World University Ranking: IIT Delhi rises by 11 places; JNU, Delhi University slip

    The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on the other hand, is the fastest-rising South Asian university among the prestigious QS World University Rankings top 200 varsities, having risen 31 places. Furthermore, the four Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been included in the category, with a higher ranking than in the previous edition.

    QS World University Ranking IIT Delhi rises by 11 places JNU Delhi University slip gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    India's prestigious institutions, such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, and Jamia Millia Islamia, have remained among the world's top. The newest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking of global higher education places Delhi University between 521 and 530. The JNU is classified in the 601-650 range. Jamia Millia Islamia is presently ranked between 801 and 1000.

    However, it should be noted that these colleges' rankings in the newest QS report have dropped from previous year. Last year, Delhi University was ranked 501-510, JNU was ranked 561-570, and Jamia Millia Islamia was ranked 751-800.

    Other universities that have suffered a drop in rankings include the University of Hyderabad (from 651-700 to 751-800), Jadavpur University (from 651-700 to 701-750), and IIT-Bhubaneswar (from 651-700 to 701-750). (from 701-750 to 801-1000).

    Also Read | Want to learn how to think out of the box? IIT Madras to launch course; details here

    The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on the other hand, is the fastest-rising South Asian university among the prestigious QS World University Rankings top 200 varsities, having risen 31 places. Furthermore, the four Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been included in the category, with a higher ranking than in the previous edition.

    IIT Bombay is ranked 172nd, whereas IIT Delhi is ranked 174th, having advanced eleven positions. In the history of these rankings, IIT Kanpur has increased thirteen places to its highest position (264), while IIT Roorkee has advanced 31 places to its highest rank ever (369).

    The results indicated that IIT Guwahati has risen eleven places, achieving its best performance in all QS World University Rankings editions, while IIT Indore is the highest-ranked rookie in this edition, placing 396th internationally.

    Also Read | NEET PG examination topper Dr Shagun Batra's success mantra

    According to the rankings, 13 Indian institutions have increased their research impact in comparison to worldwide competitors, as evidenced by an increase in the Citations per Faculty (CpF)score. The world's most popular comparison statistics concerning university performance is provided by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a worldwide higher education analyst.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TANCET Result 2022 announced; Step-by-step guide to download the scorecard - adt

    TANCET Result 2022 declared; Step-by-step guide to download the scorecard

    UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce class 10 result soon, Know all details here - adt

    UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce class 10 result soon, Know all details here

    UP Board Result 2022 Class 12 results to be announced soon here s how to download marksheet gcw

    UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 results likely by June 15; here's how to download marksheet

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Class 10 results to be out on June 10 here s how to download marksheet gcw

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10 results to be out on June 10; here's how to download marksheet

    Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 declared: Know how to download, websites - adt

    Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 declared: Know how to download, websites

    Recent Stories

    Prophet controversy: Iran satisfied with the Indian Govt's stance over remark - adt

    Prophet controversy: Iran satisfied with the Indian Govt's stance over remark

    Nayanthara bridal look leaked: Actress' wedding ceremony pictures out? Netizens wonder RBA

    Nayanthara's bridal look leaked: Actress' wedding ceremony pictures out? Netizens wonder

    Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13 in money laundering case - adt

    Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13 in money laundering case

    Nothing Phone 1 to launch on July 12 5 things we know so far gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12: 5 things we know so far

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Boston Celtics dismantle Golden State Warriors to take 2-1 lead-krn

    NBA Finals 2022 (Game 3): Boston Celtics dismantle Golden State Warriors to take 2-1 lead

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon