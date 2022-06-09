QS World University Ranking: IIT Delhi rises by 11 places; JNU, Delhi University slip

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on the other hand, is the fastest-rising South Asian university among the prestigious QS World University Rankings top 200 varsities, having risen 31 places. Furthermore, the four Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been included in the category, with a higher ranking than in the previous edition.

India's prestigious institutions, such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, and Jamia Millia Islamia, have remained among the world's top. The newest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking of global higher education places Delhi University between 521 and 530. The JNU is classified in the 601-650 range. Jamia Millia Islamia is presently ranked between 801 and 1000.

However, it should be noted that these colleges' rankings in the newest QS report have dropped from previous year. Last year, Delhi University was ranked 501-510, JNU was ranked 561-570, and Jamia Millia Islamia was ranked 751-800.

Other universities that have suffered a drop in rankings include the University of Hyderabad (from 651-700 to 751-800), Jadavpur University (from 651-700 to 701-750), and IIT-Bhubaneswar (from 651-700 to 701-750). (from 701-750 to 801-1000).

IIT Bombay is ranked 172nd, whereas IIT Delhi is ranked 174th, having advanced eleven positions. In the history of these rankings, IIT Kanpur has increased thirteen places to its highest position (264), while IIT Roorkee has advanced 31 places to its highest rank ever (369).

The results indicated that IIT Guwahati has risen eleven places, achieving its best performance in all QS World University Rankings editions, while IIT Indore is the highest-ranked rookie in this edition, placing 396th internationally.

According to the rankings, 13 Indian institutions have increased their research impact in comparison to worldwide competitors, as evidenced by an increase in the Citations per Faculty (CpF)score. The world's most popular comparison statistics concerning university performance is provided by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a worldwide higher education analyst.