Despite massive campaigns, Kerala public schools witness dip in enrolment

Thiruvananthapuram: In a press release issued by Education Minister V Sivankutty, it stated that the number of students in class 1 in government-aided schools has dipped by 10,164 in the academic year 2023-24. About 42,059 students between classes 2-10 took admissions in the schools. The total number of students enrolled in government-aided and unaided schools in the state for the current academic year is 37,46,647. About 34,04,724 students are studying in government-aided schools.

In class 8 there are a maximum of 17,011 students. 15,529 students applied for admission to class 5. 38,33,399 students attended government-aided and private schools in the preceding academic year. While 2,68,313 students in class 1 attended public schools in 2022–2023, 3,95,852 children registered for class 10 over the same time period. Therefore, an increase in enrollment for the current school year will only occur if 1,27,539 students choose to enroll.

The government has previously hailed the increase in students enrolled in public schools as a significant accomplishment. Additionally, there were less children last year. Despite extensive campaigning, the Department of Education has become dissatisfied with the low enrollment in public schools.