Infosys, HCL, Wipro, TCS, more: Top 2022 companies in India by LinkedIn

The workplace is changing right in front of our eyes. Companies have had to step up to attract and retain talent as professionals shifted jobs at historic rates in 2021, from giving more possibilities to getting promoted and learning new skills to expanding flexibility. The 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies list is the sixth annual rating of the 25 greatest places to work to further your career, based entirely on LinkedIn data. These are the organisations that provide stability in our ever-changing workplace – the ones that not only recruit, but also retain personnel. TCS was hurt by The Great Resignation, as were most other employers, yet the business managed to retain the lowest attrition rate among Indian IT heavyweights. TCS, which today employs over 500,000 people, including 200,000 women, promoted 110,000 workers between April and December 2021. With a target revenue of $50 billion by 2030, India's largest IT services firm is considering reorganising its operating structure to improve efficiency.

Accenture has gotten closer to its target of 50:50 representation in India after implementing gender-neutral rules last year — women now make up 45 percent of its staff. To get access to talent and give greater flexibility to employees, the firm is opening offices in tier 2 towns such as Jaipur and Coimbatore.

Cognizant, which has the highest turnover rate among Indian IT businesses, is on a recruiting binge, with ambitions to hire 50,000 new employees by 2022, up from 33,000 last year. The firm, based in New Jersey, is attempting to retain talent by giving promotions and greater incentives, as well as investing in staff training and development. Also Read | Infosys to TCS: Here's list of companies ending work from home; is your company in it?

Infosys' sales and profitability increased steadily last year as it maintained its focus on digital and cloud. It is also India's fourth firm to reach a market value of $100 billion. Infosys is attempting to address the severe IT skills shortage by enrolling over 1.2 million users on its digital reskilling platform. In FY22, the corporation employed over 55,000 college graduates and plans to hire even more in FY23.

Around half of Capgemini's employees is based in India, where the company is trying to develop solutions that can be delivered internationally. Capgemini intends to increase its focus on new technologies such as quantum computing, the metaverse, and synthetic biology, as well as work on 5G-based enterprise-grade solutions. This year, the French IT behemoth will hire almost 60,000 new staff in India. Also Read | Good news for fresh job seekers, TCS, Wipro and Infy all put together to hire 1 lakh candidates

Wipro expects to hire roughly 30,000 new employees in fiscal year 2023, up from 17,500 in fiscal year 22. It recently bought the cybersecurity consultancy Edgile in the United States and cooperated with the biotech business Pandorum Technologies to boost regenerative medicine research. Last year, Wipro launched a return to work initiative aimed towards women wishing to restart their professions after a sabbatical.

IBM is aiming for a holistic growth plan in 2022, with an emphasis on developing centres that would generate growth for its software portfolio. Since April 2020, the IT behemoth has purchased over 20 startups to strengthen its hybrid cloud consulting skills. IBM intends to grow into and employ from non-metropolitan areas in order to cast a broad talent net. Also Read | Amazon to TCS to Wipro: Top 7 tech companies you can apply for a job in India

To close the demand-supply imbalance for computer talent, HCL Technologies is nearly increasing its fresher hiring objective from roughly 22,000 in FY22 to 40,000-45,000 in FY23. As a retention tactic, the organisation has implemented a 5-year salary visibility plan for new hires and mid-level managers. The business released two 5G apps built on its Augmented Network Automation Platform last month.

While many organisations focus on hiring new employees, Larsen & Toubro is concentrating on developing talent that is ready for market demands: the company introduced an app-based learning platform late last year. L&T has lately won key contracts, including the construction of the Central Vista Project's first Central Secretariat buildings, the construction of subsea pipelines for ONGC, and the development of hi-tech IT parks around Bangladesh.