Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Smart EMI hacks: How to pay off a Rs 50 lakh home loan in under 10 years

    Repaying a Rs 50 lakh home loan within 10 years can save over Rs 20 lakh in interest. This means paying less than half the interest compared to a 20-year tenure.

    Smart EMI hacks: How to pay off a Rs 50 lakh home loan in under 10 years RTM
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    Owning a home is a dream for many, but it requires significant financial resources. Even a small house can cost lakhs of rupees, leading many to rely on loans from banks and financial institutions. The number of people taking out loans to buy homes and apartments is increasing. However, without proper planning, loan repayments can become burdensome, leading to high-interest payments.

    If you repay a loan over an extended period, you may end up paying lakhs of rupees in interest alone. Therefore, it's crucial to have a plan for repaying your home loan, preferably within a shorter timeframe. This approach helps you save a substantial amount on interest. Here's how:

    When you take out a home loan, a longer tenure results in a higher interest burden. Let's assume you've taken a home loan of Rs 50 lakh. Banks typically offer home loans at interest rates below 9%.

    If you choose to repay the loan in 10 years, you'll end up paying around Rs 26 lakh in interest. However, if you opt for a 15-year loan tenure, the interest amount increases to Rs 41 lakh, and for 20 years, it shoots up to Rs 58 lakh. Therefore, repaying the loan within a shorter period can lead to significant interest savings.

    By repaying a Rs 50 lakh home loan within 10 years, you can save over Rs 20 lakh in interest. This means paying less than half the interest compared to a 20-year tenure.

    It's important to note that a shorter loan tenure translates to higher monthly EMIs. By increasing your EMI amount by 5% annually, you can repay the loan within 8 years. Similarly, a 10% annual increase in EMI can help you clear the loan within 10 years.

    Increasing your EMI whenever your salary or income rises can significantly reduce the interest burden. Additionally, banks often recommend insurance when you take out a large loan. A lower EMI payment may result in reduced insurance coverage. If you choose insurance from a different provider than the lending bank, you can continue to benefit from the insurance coverage even after repaying the loan.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gala Precision Engineering IPO opens today: Did you know it was fully booked in less than an hour of opening? gcw

    Gala Precision Engineering IPO opens today: Did you know it was fully booked in less than an hour of opening?

    Fuel price update: Jet fuel down by 4.6%, commercial LPG up by Rs 39; all you need to know AJR

    Fuel price update: Jet fuel down by 4.6%, commercial LPG up by Rs 39; all you need to know

    3729.1 transactions per second! India's UPI sets 'record' with Rs 81 lakh crore milestone; details here snt

    3729.1 transactions per second! India's UPI sets 'record' with Rs 81 lakh crore milestone; details here

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access gcw

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access

    Reward points, payment deadlines and more: Key credit card changes starting September 1 AJR

    Reward points, payment deadlines and more: Key credit card changes starting September 1

    Recent Stories

    Teachers Day 2024: Top male educators who transformed Indian education NTI

    Teachers Day 2024: Top male educators who transformed Indian education

    Santorini to Tuscany: 7 International places to travel in September ATG

    Santorini to Tuscany: 7 International places to travel in September

    Teachers Day 2024: Elegant salwar suit styles by Shehnaaz Gill NTI

    Teachers Day 2024: Elegant salwar suit styles by Shehnaaz Gill

    Radhika Sarathkumar opens up about the shocking reality of being forced Into liplock scenes RTM

    Radhika Sarathkumar opens up about the shocking reality of being forced Into liplock scenes

    Are you a Breastfeeding mother? Here are some tips for managing sleep deprivation and nighttime feedings RBA

    Are you a Breastfeeding mother? Here are some tips for managing sleep deprivation and nighttime feedings

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon