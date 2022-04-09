Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged; check latest prices

    The price of petrol in Delhi is now Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104.61 previously, while the price of diesel has gone up from what it was earlier-Rs 95.87 per litre to Rs 96.67, according to a price notification of the state fuel retailers.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

    Much to the relief of the common people, prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the third day in a row. Since March 22, petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 10 per litre each through 14 revisions. This is the fifth time in the last 19 days that fuel prices remained unchanged.

    In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.

    Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. The rise in fuel prices on April 6 was the fourteenth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

    Prices had been on a freeze since 4 November ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

    The oil marketing companies (OMCs) started to increase retail fuel prices from March 22 after keeping them unchanged for four and a half months.

    The increase in retail price warranted from crude oil prices rising during the 137-day hiatus from around USD 82 per barrel to USD 120 is huge but state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are passing on the required increase in stages.

    Recently, Moody’s Investors Services stated that state retailers together lost around USD 2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during the election period.

