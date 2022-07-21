Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No Dogecoin sold, says CEO Elon Musk after Tesla sells 75% of its Bitcoin holdings

    This might be a significant blow to the crypto industry, which is currently experiencing volatile times, with the second quarter of 2022 being one of the worst. Bitcoin's price has fallen from over $46,000 at the start of the quarter to under $19,000 throughout that time.

    No Dogecoin sold says CEO Elon Musk after Tesla sells 75 per cent of its Bitcoin holdings gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Tesla, the electric car manufacturing firm headed by billionaire and world's richest man Elon Musk, has sold a significant portion of its holdings in cryptocurrency Bitcoin. This comes a year after the EV manufacturer invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin early last year. However, in April 2021, it sold a 10% share in the company.

    In its Q2 financial report, Tesla stated that it has liquidated 75% of its Bitcoin holdings. "As of the end of the second quarter, we have converted about 75% of our Bitcoin acquisitions into fiat cash," the business said in a shareholder letter on Wednesday. "Conversions brought $936 million of cash to our balance sheet in Q2," the company said.

    This might be a significant blow to the crypto industry, which is currently experiencing volatile times, with the second quarter of 2022 being one of the worst. Bitcoin's price has fallen from over $46,000 at the start of the quarter to under $19,000 throughout that time. Musk's firm also revealed that its digital assets fell to $218 million in the second quarter, down from $1.26 billion in the previous quarter, and that a Bitcoin impairment affected second-quarter profits.

    Also Read | 'Ancient times': Elon Musk reacts to his business card from 1995 which has gone viral

    Musk highlighted worries over his company's "total liquidity" as the cause. Clarifying that the transaction should not be interpreted as "some judgement on Bitcoin," he stated that the business sold the currency to maximise its cash position because to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid shutdowns. He also stated that they had not sold any Dogecoin. While Tesla has not been forthcoming about its Dogecoin holdings, the electric vehicle manufacturer began taking DOGE payments for select products in January.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin has fallen to a months-low, having fallen by more than 50% since October of last year. The cryptocurrency reached all-time highs in 2021, reaching almost $69,000 in November, mainly because to Musk's support for cryptocurrencies at the time.

    Also Read | Here's how Elon Musk reacted when Twitter sued him

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EPFO payroll Provident fund organisation adds close to 17 lakh subscribers in May gcw

    EPFO payroll: Provident fund organisation adds close to 17 lakh subscribers in May

    Here is how netizens reacted after Microsoft Teams suffers major outage globally gcw

    Here's how netizens reacted after Microsoft Teams suffers major outage globally

    Share India Securities Limited registers another robust quarter

    Share India Securities Limited registers another robust quarter

    Reliance Jio bets big on 5G deposits highest earnest money gcw

    Reliance Jio bets big on 5G, deposits highest earnest money

    Reliance Industries confirm acquisition of new franchise in new Cricket South Africa's T20 league-ayh

    Reliance Industries confirm acquisition of new franchise in new Cricket South Africa's T20 league

    Recent Stories

    Planning a monsoon road trip Consider these 5 routes drb

    Planning a monsoon road trip? Consider these 5 routes

    No extra fee for boarding pass at check in desk announces Aviation Ministry gcw

    No extra fee for boarding pass at check-in desk, announces Aviation Ministry

    football Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid? President Enrique Cerezo breaks his silence snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid? President Enrique Cerezo breaks his silence

    After 777 Charlie it is now the turn of Chase to spread craze amongst fans RBA

    After 777 Charlie, it’s now the turn of Chase to spread craze amongst fans!

    Pak actor Feroze Khan cries foul over Brahmastra Kesariya tells Bollywood to make something of your own drb

    Pak actor Feroze Khan cries foul over Brahmastra’s 'Kesariya', tells Bollywood to make ‘something of your own’

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon