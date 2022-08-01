Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5G spectrum auction ends; total bids at over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, Reliance Jio top bidder

    With speeds around ten times faster than 4G, lag-free connection, and the ability to allow billions of linked devices to share data in real-time, Reliance Jio was the highest bidder for the airwaves. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd. came after it.

    5G spectrum auction ends total bids at over Rs 1 5 lakh crore Reliance Jio top bidder gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 6:35 PM IST

    In a seven-day auction that ended on Monday, a record amount of 5G telecom spectrum—over Rs 1.5 lakh crore—was sold. Jio, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, emerged as the highest bidder, solidifying its position as the market leader. Direct sources with knowledge of the situation indicated that preliminary figures place the total bids at Rs. 1,50,173 crore.

    The mop-up from the 5G spectrum, which may provide ultra-high speed mobile internet access, is almost twice as much as the Rs 77,815 crore worth of 4G airwaves sold last year and triple the Rs 50,968.37 crore obtained from a 3G auction in 2010.

    With speeds around ten times faster than 4G, lag-free connection, and the ability to allow billions of linked devices to share data in real-time, Reliance Jio was the highest bidder for the airwaves. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd. came after it.

    Also Read | 5G spectrum auction begins today, know which 13 cities to get services

    According to reports, the newcomer Adani group purchased 26 MHz spectrum in order to establish a private telecom network. The sources claimed that once the information from the auction is completely collated, specifics of which business purchased how much spectrum would be disclosed. With Vodafone Idea's limited involvement, Bharti and Jio have probably established a 5G spectrum footprint throughout the entirety of India.

    Despite offering spectrum in ten bands, the government received no offers for the airwaves in the 600 MHz, 800 MHz, and 2300 MHz bands. A little over two-thirds of the bids were placed for the 3300 Mhz and 26 GHz 5G bands, while over a quarter of the demand came from the 700 Mhz band, which had not been successfully sold in the two prior auctions (2016 and 2021).

    Reliance Jio purchased spectrum for Rs 57,122.65 crore in the two-day auction held last year, Bharti Airtel offered roughly Rs 18,699 crore, while Vodafone Idea purchased spectrum worth Rs 1,993.40 crore. 

    The 5G auction, according to prior comments from Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted the industry's desire to grow and its transition into a growth era. Vaishnaw anticipated the launch of 5G by October of this year. According to the government, 5G may offer broadband rates roughly ten times quicker than 4G.

    Also Read | 5G auction to begin from July 26; Know competitors, base price and other details

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GST collection rises to Rs 1 48 lakh crore in July up 28 per cent year on year gcw

    GST collection rises to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in July, up 28% year-on-year

    LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here - adt

    LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl - adt

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl

    Commerical LPG cylinder rate revised, price cut by Rs 36

    Commerical LPG cylinder rate revised, price cut by Rs 36

    Elon Musk planning to build his own airport outside Austin Here s what we know gcw

    Is Elon Musk planning to build his own airport? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: Start time pushed back by 2 hours, here is why-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: Start time pushed back by 2 hours, here's why

    football Always good to be with fans, says Cristiano Ronaldo; yet Man United star leaves Red Devils frustrated snt

    'Always good to be with fans,' says Ronaldo; yet Man United star leaves Red Devils frustrated

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch luve streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Former Andhra CM NTR s daughter Uma Maheshwari passes away in Hyderabad gcw

    NTR's daughter Uma Maheshwari passes away in Hyderabad

    chicken taking an UBER ride; hilarious video delighted netizens - gps

    Watch: chicken taking an UBER ride; hilarious video delighted netizens

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon