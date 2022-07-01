Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 198 from July 1, Check new rates here

    In the national capital, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has been reduced by Rs 198. The move to lower the price of LPG cylinders is considered as a significant comfort to ordinary people who are bearing the weight of rising food costs. As a result, a 19-kg LPG tank in Delhi would now cost Rs 2,021 instead of Rs 2,219.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 9:31 AM IST

    In the national capital, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has been reduced by Rs 198. The new 19-kg cooking gas tariff is effective today (July 1) throughout Delhi. The move to lower the price of LPG cylinders is considered as a significant comfort to ordinary people who are bearing the weight of rising food costs. As a result, a 19-kg LPG tank in Delhi would now cost Rs 2,021 instead of Rs 2,219. In the month of May, a cylinder cost Rs 2,354 in Delhi.

    In Kolkata, the price of an LPG cylinder has dropped by Rs 182. However, it has fallen by Rs 190.50 in Mumbai and Rs 187 in Chennai. The price of commercial cylinders has also been cut by Indian Oil. Domestic LPG cylinder customers have gotten no relief. A 14.2 kilogramme household cylinder has not grown any less expensive.

    In Indore, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Gorakhpur, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders are at Rs 1,031, Rs 1,010, Rs 1,006, and Rs 1,012. In Bhopal, Agra, and Ranchi, the prices as of July 1, stand at Rs 1,009, Rs 1,016, and Rs 1,061, respectively.

    Last month, the price of a household LPG cylinder in Delhi was raised to Rs 1,003, the second straight rise in one month. Rising crude oil prices internationally forced state-owned fuel merchants to raise LPG prices. Cooking gas costs have risen by as much as Rs 53.50 per cylinder in the previous month, with prices already exceeding Rs 1,000 in major locations throughout the nation.

    Meanwhile, petrol costs in India have been stable for more than a month. The prices of gasoline and diesel stay steady on July 1, providing respite to the public. Even slight changes in gasoline costs may have a significant influence on people's daily lives as well as society as a whole.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 9:31 AM IST
