Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LIC WhatsApp services: Here's how you can check your policy status, loan dues

    According to the release, LIC policyholders can receive various benefits, including policy premium details and a ULIP plan statement, etc. LIC said that it expects policyholders to use the service. However, users should remember that WhatsApp services are only available to those registered with the LIC on its website.

    LIC WhatsApp services: Here's how you can check your policy status, loan due - adt
    Author
    Aditi T
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    Policyholders can now use the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India's services from the comfort of their homes. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched the country's first 'WhatsApp Service.' Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC Portal can access the services on WhatsApp by texting 'Hi to the number 8976862090. Read below to know more,

    LIC WhatsApp services: Know all services
    1) Premium due
    2) Bonus information
    3) Policy status
    4) Loan eligibility quotation
    5) Loan repayment quotation
    6) Loan interest due
    7) Premium paid certificate
    8) ULIP statement of units
    9) LIC services links
    10) Opt-in/Opt-out services
    11) End conversation

    LIC WhatsApp services: Know how to activate
    Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC Portal can use WhatsApp services. The policyholder has to send a text saying 'Hi' to 8976862090 from their registered mobile number. The following screen will help policyholders access the above services, from which they can select the service by choosing one of the alternatives. 

    LIC WhatsApp services: Know how to register 
    To register for online services, users should keep the below-mentioned documents ready: policy number, instalment premiums, scanned copy of passport or PAN card with 100 KB file size. 
    1) Visit the www.licindia.in and go to the 'customer portal' option
    2) Click on the 'New user' if you haven't registered earlier
    3) Select your ID and password and then submit 
    4) Now, log in using the latest generated login ID, go to the 'basic services' and select 'add policy'
    5) Enroll all your policies, which can be accessed via basic services
    6) While enrolling, basic information such as your date of birth, phone number, and email address will be immediately included in the registration form.
     

    Also read: Modi government, LIC to sell majority stake in IDBI Bank

    Also read: LIC IPO: Supreme Court refuses to stay allotment

    Also read: LIC IPO: Know the allotment date and how to check your application status

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down CFO Margherita Della Valle to take charge temporarily gcw

    Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down, CFO Margherita Della Valle to take charge

    quite significant Elon Musk claims he faces risk of being assassinated details here gcw

    ‘Quite significant’: Elon Musk claims he faces risk of being assassinated

    Amazon may now layoff 20000 employees, including senior managers: Report - adt

    Amazon may now layoff 20,000 employees, including senior managers: Report

    Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited's NCD Tranche IV Issue Opens on Thursday, December 01, 2022

    Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited’s NCD Tranche IV Issue Opens on Thursday, December 01, 2022

    Tata Group to manufacture Apple iPhones in India Here is what we know gcw

    Tata Group to manufacture Apple iPhones in India? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress slams EC for PM Modi's 'roadshow' AJR

    'EC is willingly under pressure': Congress slams poll body for PM Modi's 'roadshow'

    5 Reasons to eat apples in winter, find out here sur

    5 Reasons to eat apples in winter, find out here

    Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down CFO Margherita Della Valle to take charge temporarily gcw

    Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down, CFO Margherita Della Valle to take charge

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Anjana Singh, Ravi Kishan's BOLD rain dance is a must-watch for all their fans-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Anjana Singh, Ravi Kishan's BOLD rain dance is a must-watch for all their fans-WATCH

    Akshay Kumar could reprise the iconic role of Raju in 'Hera Pheri 3' - Read on to know vma

    Akshay Kumar could reprise the iconic role of Raju in 'Hera Pheri 3' - Read on to know

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon