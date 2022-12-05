LIC WhatsApp services: Here's how you can check your policy status, loan dues

According to the release, LIC policyholders can receive various benefits, including policy premium details and a ULIP plan statement, etc. LIC said that it expects policyholders to use the service. However, users should remember that WhatsApp services are only available to those registered with the LIC on its website.

Policyholders can now use the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India's services from the comfort of their homes. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched the country's first 'WhatsApp Service.' Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC Portal can access the services on WhatsApp by texting 'Hi to the number 8976862090. Read below to know more,

LIC WhatsApp services: Know all services

1) Premium due

2) Bonus information

3) Policy status

4) Loan eligibility quotation

5) Loan repayment quotation

6) Loan interest due

7) Premium paid certificate

8) ULIP statement of units

9) LIC services links

10) Opt-in/Opt-out services

11) End conversation

LIC WhatsApp services: Know how to activate

Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC Portal can use WhatsApp services. The policyholder has to send a text saying 'Hi' to 8976862090 from their registered mobile number. The following screen will help policyholders access the above services, from which they can select the service by choosing one of the alternatives.

LIC WhatsApp services: Know how to register

To register for online services, users should keep the below-mentioned documents ready: policy number, instalment premiums, scanned copy of passport or PAN card with 100 KB file size.

1) Visit the www.licindia.in and go to the 'customer portal' option

2) Click on the 'New user' if you haven't registered earlier

3) Select your ID and password and then submit

4) Now, log in using the latest generated login ID, go to the 'basic services' and select 'add policy'

5) Enroll all your policies, which can be accessed via basic services

6) While enrolling, basic information such as your date of birth, phone number, and email address will be immediately included in the registration form.



Also read: Modi government, LIC to sell majority stake in IDBI Bank

Also read: LIC IPO: Supreme Court refuses to stay allotment

Also read: LIC IPO: Know the allotment date and how to check your application status