  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LIC likely to launch its IPO on March 11: Report

    The country's largest insurance business, LIC, submitted a draft IPO prospectus with the market regulator in order to sell 5% of the Indian government's holding and possibly raise about $8 billion.

    LIC likely to launch its IPO on March 11 Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 4:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    An $8 billion public offering of shares by India's state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) is slated to open for anchor investors on March 11, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation. The book will be offered for bidding by other investors a few days later, according to the sources. The initial public offering (IPO) of LIC is anticipated to receive regulatory permission by the first week of March, following which an indicative marketing price band would be established, according to sources who declined to be identified since the transaction negotiations are confidential.

    LIC refused to comment. A representative for the finance ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters. The insurer's IPO will be a litmus test for the depth of India's financial markets, where equity deals for more than a couple of billion dollars are uncommon. Last year, payments startup Paytm had the largest IPO to date, valued at $2.5 billion.

    The LIC offering could help calm investors desire for fresh stock offerings since several Indian businesses that floated last year are trading below offer prices due to concerns about expensive valuations and impending interest rate rises by central banks. According to the sources, the IPO launch schedule might vary, but for the time being, the issuer is attempting to achieve those deadlines.

    On Sunday, the country's largest insurance business, LIC, submitted a draft IPO prospectus with the market regulator in order to sell 5% of the Indian government's holding and possibly raise about $8 billion. Last month, sources told Reuters that LIC might begin issuing public shares by mid-March.  The government is hurrying to complete the IPO by the end of March in order to satisfy its 2021/22 budget deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP, which is predicated on generating 600 billion Indian rupees ($8.03 billion) from the offering.

    Also Read | Explained: What you must know about LIC IPO, the country's largest to date

     

    Also Read | How a 'yogi' took major decisions for National Stock Exchange

    Also Read | Audit in process: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer urges employees to trust board for future action

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 4:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian tax evasion probe against Huawei irks China, alleges discrimination

    Indian tax evasion probe against Huawei irks China, alleges discrimination

    CBI issues look out circular against former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna gcw

    CBI issues look out circular against former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

    Aviation turbine fuel prices hike by 5.2%, highest ever - ADT

    Aviation turbine fuel prices hike by 5.2%, highest ever

    Gold prices today February 16 Why Kerala gold price fell by Rs 130 in one day

    Why gold price in Kerala fell by Rs 130 in one day

    India s overall economic activity remains resilient despite third wave: Finance Ministry-dnm

    Indian economy will overtake big countries: Finance Ministry's ambitious projections

    Recent Stories

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Bihar Sakibul Gani notches world record after scoring 300 on debut against Mizoram, fans go berserk, twitter reactions-ayh

    Ranji Trophy: Sakibul Gani notches world record after scoring 300 on debut, fans go berserk

    Indian tax evasion probe against Huawei irks China, alleges discrimination

    Indian tax evasion probe against Huawei irks China, alleges discrimination

    Hamilton breaks silence over Abu Dhabi GP fiasco; confirms F1 return for 2022 season

    Hamilton breaks silence over Abu Dhabi GP fiasco; confirms F1 return for 2022 season

    When PM Modi hosted Sikhs at his residence-dnm

    PHOTOS: When PM Modi hosted Sikhs at his residence

    Ship carrying Porsche Audi Lamborghini cars adrift in mid Atlantic after fire onboard gcw

    Ship carrying Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini cars adrift in mid-Atlantic after fire onboard

    Recent Videos

    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Greg Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    Video Icon
    India stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff dialogue Minsk Agreements

    This is India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi

    Video Icon