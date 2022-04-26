Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LIC IPO likely to open on May 4, close on May 9; aims to raise Rs 21,000 crore

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the modified draught red herring prospectus, which specifies a 3.5 percent share sale rather than the 5 percent stated in prior draught documents, according to the reports.

    LIC IPO likely to open on May 4 close on May 9 aims to raise Rs 21000 crore gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    The much-anticipated initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India is expected to begin on May 4, according to media reports, citing persons familiar with the situation. The offering is slated to finish on May 9, according to the article, with the anchor book for the LIC IPO set to open on May 2.

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the modified draught red herring prospectus, which specifies a 3.5 percent share sale rather than the 5 percent stated in prior draught documents, according to the news channel.

    Last Monday, the updated DRHP was filed to the market regulator. The government, which owns the insurance behemoth entirely, intends to raise Rs 21,000 crore by selling around 22 crore shares, corresponding to a 3.5 percent stake.

    Also Read | LIC IPO: Government likely to cut size from 5% to 3.5%

    According to insiders, the LIC board will meet this week to finalise the price band for the IPO. It was also said that the red herring prospectus would be filed to Sebi by April 27. According to the LIC Act, the government may set aside up to 10% for policyholders.

    The government is aiming for a valuation of Rs 6 trillion for the insurance by demanding Rs 21,000 crore for the revised holding on the block.

    The IPO, in particular, is critical to the Centre's effort to fulfil its disinvestment ambitions. The government expects divestment proceeds to reach Rs 65,000 crore in 2022-23, up from Rs 13,531 crore in the previous fiscal year.

    Also Read | Govt okays 20 percent foreign investment in LIC ahead of mega IPO

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to receive USD 42 million if sacked after Elon Musk s takeover report gcw

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to receive $42 million if sacked after Elon Musk's takeover

    When Elon Musk expressed his love for Twitter in 2017 and asked how much is it business insider dave smith snt

    When Elon Musk expressed his love for Twitter in 2017 and asked 'how much is it?'

    Chinese govt gaining?: Amazon's Jeff Bezos questions Elon Musk's Twitter takeover - adt

    Chinese govt gaining?: Amazon's Jeff Bezos questions Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

    Amazon Congress party Man United Twitter users ask Elon Musk to buy these and more snt

    Amazon, Congress party, Man United... Twitter users ask Elon Musk to buy these and more

    Explained What will happen to shareholders of Twitter now that Elon Musk takes over-dnm

    Explained: What will happen to shareholders of Twitter now that Elon Musk takes over

    Recent Stories

    Nokia G21 with 3 day battery life launched in India Know price and specifications gcw

    Nokia G21, with 3 day battery life, launched in India; Know price and specifications

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Six rank winners among 12 arrested for exam fraud-dnm

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Six rank winners among 12 arrested for exam fraud

    Ravi Shastri reveals jealous people in India wanted him to fail as coach-ayh

    Ravi Shastri reveals 'jealous people in India' wanted him to fail as coach

    football epl Will Man United icon Ronaldo consider Piers Morgan's suggestion of moving to Arsenal snt

    Will Man United icon Ronaldo consider Piers Morgan's suggestion of moving to Arsenal?

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train - gps

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train

    Recent Videos

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon
    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon