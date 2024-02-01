Interim Budget Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2024

9:46 AM IST
Govt may increase PM Kisan scheme allocation
Building upon last year's success, where the economy stood at a robust 7.3%, the government is poised to make further strides. In the upcoming interim budget, there are expectations of an increase in the allocation for the PM Kisan scheme, potentially raising it from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per farmer, along with a focus on bolstering Nari Shakti initiatives. A
According to KV Subramaniam, IMF Executive Director, the policies implemented during the pandemic, which embraced a combination of supply and demand strategies, have notably benefited those in need. Furthermore, there has been a substantial increase of almost 3.5% in capital expenditure, contributing to the resilience and strength of India's economy.
9:21 AM IST
Quick look at credit flow numbers for the last 9 months
Before the FM presents the vote on account, here is a (Apr-Dec 2023). At Rs 22.8 trillion, in the first 9 months of this fiscal year, credit flow is 1.6 times higher, compared to Rs 14.1 trillion for the same period in the previous fiscal. The credit flow growth across sectors, such as Agriculture (1.5x), MSME (1.7x), Infra (6.2x) and Services (1.4x), over the previous period, is outstanding! Rural credit is booming, which discredits all talk of rural distress. With such credit flow numbers, 7 per cent plus growth looks like the new normal in FY2024 and beyond.
9:14 AM IST
Finance Minister Sitharaman’s schedule
* The program commences precisely at 9:00 am with a photo session involving the entire budget team.
* By 9:15 am, the Finance Minister is scheduled to meet with President Droupadi Murmu.
* At 10:00 am, the Finance Minister will make her way to the Parliament.
* A cabinet meeting is set to take place at 10:30 am, preceding the budget presentation.
* The much-anticipated Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated for 11:00 am.
8:52 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in North Block
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance as she is set to present the interim Budget today
8:43 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman has left for the Ministry of Finance
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has left for the Ministry of Finance. MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) have already arrived in the North Block.
8:26 AM IST
What the salaried class expects from Nirmala Sitharaman
Among the primary expectations of salaried individuals from the government is the desire to raise the income threshold for the highest tax rate from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, accompanied by a reduction in the tax rate from 30% to 25%.
In terms of tax rebates, there is anticipation that concessions for individual taxpayers under Section 87A may lead to an increase in the overall tax exemption limit to Rs 8 lakh, up from the existing Rs 7 lakh, inclusive of rebates.
With many salaried individuals investing a portion of their income in real estate, expectations are high for announcements related to housing loan benefits. Currently, the deduction limit on home loan interest is capped at Rs 2 lakh per financial year under Section 24(b) of the Income Tax Act.
8:19 AM IST
Positive impact of the Goods and Services Tax
In its pre-Budget 2024 assessment of the Indian economy, the Finance Ministry highlights the positive impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) adoption on domestic markets. The unification achieved through GST encourages larger-scale production and concurrently reduces logistics costs. The expansion of the tax base facilitated by GST is seen as a means to bolster the financial positions of both Union and state governments. This, in turn, is expected to empower growth-oriented public expenditures. Additionally, the Finance Ministry acknowledges the increasing credibility of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in curbing inflation. This credibility is deemed crucial in anchoring inflationary expectations, thereby fostering a stable interest rate environment. Such stability is anticipated to encourage both businesses and the public to make informed, long-term investment, and spending decisions.
8:09 AM IST
Interim Budget 2024: How to watch FM's speech, access Budget documents on phone?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Interim Budget for 2024-25 on Thursday at 11 am in Lok Sabha. This marks her sixth consecutive budget presentation as Finance Minister and is also the final budget of the current Lok Sabha. Notably, the presentation will be in a paperless format, with the comprehensive budget slated for presentation once the new government assumes power following the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
The official platforms - www.indiabudget.gov.in and the Union Budget mobile app - have been designated as primary sources for vital announcements and budget-related documents. Android users can conveniently download the app from Google Play, while iPhone users can follow these steps to access the Union Budget Mobile App on the App Store.
7:40 AM IST
CII wishlist: simplifying tax payment processes, revising Capital Gains structure
In anticipation of the Union Budget announcement on February 1, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has put forth various recommendations to the Finance Ministry. These proposals encompass simplifying tax payment processes and revising the Capital Gains structure.
The CII has urged for a streamlined approach to personal tax payment, emphasizing tax certainty and improved ease in fulfilling tax obligations. Additionally, the industry body has called for an extension of the time limit for filing revised returns until the end of the Annual Year, aligning with the extended deadline for Form 67 submissions, to facilitate taxpayers in claiming or modifying foreign tax credits.
6:48 AM IST
What to expect from Nirmala's Interim Budget?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to focus on the Modi government's decade-long economic performance in the upcoming budget. The budget is set to serve as an economic manifesto, articulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the next five years and aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party's agenda. The government aims to reduce the fiscal deficit by at least 50 basis points in 2024/25 from the current target of 5.9% of GDP, with potential measures including capping subsidies on food and fertilizers while introducing cost-effective welfare initiatives. There are also anticipations of increased capital spending to drive the country's economic growth.
6:43 AM IST
GST collections soaring
In January, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections reached an impressive figure, exceeding Rs 1.72 trillion, marking the second-highest monthly collection on record. This represents a growth of 10.4% compared to the previous year's Rs 1.56 trillion for the same month.
These GST figures were recorded until 5 pm on January 31. The robust collections may contribute to the government achieving higher figures for Central GST in the revised estimates (RE) for FY24 within the Interim Budget, potentially surpassing the figures outlined in the Budget Estimates (BE). However, it is anticipated that GST cess collections could align closely with the BE.
For the fiscal year 2023-24, the budget set targets of Rs 8.11 trillion from Central GST and Rs 1.45 trillion from the cess. While the finance ministry did not provide a detailed breakdown of CGST and cess collections for January, assuming CGST maintained similar figures as in October, based on comparable total GST collections, the GST on the central account for January could be estimated at Rs 7.01 trillion. As of December in FY24, CGST had accumulated Rs 6.29 trillion.
6:39 AM IST
Robust growth trajectory
In its assessment of the Indian economy, the Ministry of Finance has stated that India's growth is anticipated to remain robust, backed by macroeconomic and financial stability. The official growth estimate for FY24 is currently set at 7.3%, and there is an expectation of a gradual decline in headline inflation to the target levels. The resilience of service exports and reduced oil import expenses have contributed to the decline in India's current account deficit to 1% of GDP in the initial half of FY24.
6:29 AM IST
What does vote-on-account mean?
A vote-on-account is sanctioned by Parliament during the interim Budget.
The Parliament's endorsement of a vote-on-account enables the funding of ongoing activities and personnel salaries, with the interim budget in effect until March 31, 2024. Beyond this date, the spending authority of the existing government becomes constrained.
Although FM Nirmala Sitharaman has played down the likelihood of substantial declarations, business leaders anticipate potential policy announcements. These announcements might concentrate on invigorating manufacturing, allotting additional funds for infrastructure development, offering subsidies to the vehicle industry, and providing tax relief.
6:26 AM IST
What is an Interim Budget?
In an election year, the sitting government is unable to present a comprehensive budget. Consequently, the finance minister unveils an interim budget to address the government's financial aspects for a brief period. This arrangement persists until a newly elected government assumes office.
While there is no constitutional mandate for an interim budget, it has evolved into a customary practice for outgoing governments in the lead-up to elections.
