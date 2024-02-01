Interim Budget Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2024

Building upon last year's success, where the economy stood at a robust 7.3%, the government is poised to make further strides. In the upcoming interim budget, there are expectations of an increase in the allocation for the PM Kisan scheme, potentially raising it from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per farmer, along with a focus on bolstering Nari Shakti initiatives. A

According to KV Subramaniam, IMF Executive Director, the policies implemented during the pandemic, which embraced a combination of supply and demand strategies, have notably benefited those in need. Furthermore, there has been a substantial increase of almost 3.5% in capital expenditure, contributing to the resilience and strength of India's economy.