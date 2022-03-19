How to update bank account details in EPF account

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) members should always ensure that their bank account details are updated and whether the bank account linked to the EPF is active or not.

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) members should always ensure that their bank account details are updated and whether the bank account linked to the EPF is active or not. Withdrawal claims may get delayed if the bank account number mentioned in the EPF account is closed or frozen. Incorrect details can also lead to the failure of credit of EPF amount. Employees' Provident Fund Organization allows customers to update all information online through its digital service.

Account-holders must have their Universal Account Number to use this service. Let us also tell you how the members can update their details online.

How you can update bank account details in EPF records

Step 1: Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ to access your account

Step 2: Go to the Manage tab and select the KYC option

Step 3: Select Bank as the document type. Enter Name and IFSC, correct bank account number as per bank records.

Step 4: Select 'Save' from the drop-down menu.

Information to be given to the employer:

Once saved, the data will appear under the 'KYC Pending for Approval' tab. Submit the document to the employer. After verification of documents by the employer, the KYC pending approval will be converted into 'Digital Approved KYC'.

Remember that your employer has to approve the bank account details before making changes in EPFO ​​records. In order to expedite the process, the employee should request approval from his employer for the correction of bank account information in the records of EPFO.

After successful verification of bank details by the employer, members will also receive a confirmation message from EPFO.

There are benefits of activating UAN. As per EPFO ​​FAQs, once a member has activated his UAN on the unified portal he can enjoy the following benefits

* Download/print your passbook anytime

* Download/print your UAN card.

* List all your member IDs in UAN.

* File transfer claim online over OTCP

* Update your KYC details.

Also Read: How oil demand can be lowered by 2.7 billion barrels in 4 months

Also Read: 'Do not politicize...' India counters US jibe over Russian oil deal