Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to update bank account details in EPF account

    Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) members should always ensure that their bank account details are updated and whether the bank account linked to the EPF is active or not.

    How to update bank account details in EPF account
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 3:03 PM IST

    Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) members should always ensure that their bank account details are updated and whether the bank account linked to the EPF is active or not. Withdrawal claims may get delayed if the bank account number mentioned in the EPF account is closed or frozen. Incorrect details can also lead to the failure of credit of EPF amount. Employees' Provident Fund Organization allows customers to update all information online through its digital service. 

    Account-holders must have their Universal Account Number to use this service. Let us also tell you how the members can update their details online.  

    How you can update bank account details in EPF records

    Step 1: Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ to access your account

    Step 2: Go to the Manage tab and select the KYC option

    Step 3: Select Bank as the document type. Enter Name and IFSC, correct bank account number as per bank records.

    Step 4: Select 'Save' from the drop-down menu.

    Information to be given to the employer:

    Once saved, the data will appear under the 'KYC Pending for Approval' tab. Submit the document to the employer. After verification of documents by the employer, the KYC pending approval will be converted into 'Digital Approved KYC'. 

    Remember that your employer has to approve the bank account details before making changes in EPFO ​​records. In order to expedite the process, the employee should request approval from his employer for the correction of bank account information in the records of EPFO. 

    After successful verification of bank details by the employer, members will also receive a confirmation message from EPFO.

    There are benefits of activating UAN. As per EPFO ​​FAQs, once a member has activated his UAN on the unified portal he can enjoy the following benefits

    * Download/print your passbook anytime

    * Download/print your UAN card. 

    * List all your member IDs in UAN. 

    * File transfer claim online over OTCP 

    * Update your KYC details.

    Also Read: How oil demand can be lowered by 2.7 billion barrels in 4 months

    Also Read: 'Do not politicize...' India counters US jibe over Russian oil deal

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 3:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian cryptocurrency market today: Bitcoin down, Ethereum up

    Indian cryptocurrency market today: Bitcoin down, Ethereum up

    Petrol diesel price Saturday 19 March 2022 Fuel rates unchanged amid crude oil spike

    Petrol, diesel prices (March 19, 2022): Fuel rates unchanged amid crude spike

    How crude oil demand can be lowered by 2point7 billion barrels in 4 months

    How oil demand can be lowered by 2.7 billion barrels in 4 months

    Do not politicize India counters US jibe over Russian oil deal

    'Do not politicize...' India counters US jibe over Russian oil deal

    Moodys slashes India GDP forecast to 9.1% from 9.5% for 2022 amid high oil prices-dnm

    Moody’s slashes India’s GDP forecast to 9.1% from 9.5% for 2022 amid high oil prices

    Recent Stories

    Holika Dahan turns tragic, man stabs self to death in Madhya Pradesh-dnm

    Holika Dahan turns tragic, man stabs self to death in Madhya Pradesh

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur RCB

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur

    Meet Vini Raman, RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's Indian-origin wife snt

    Meet Vini Raman, RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's Indian-origin wife

    Rejuvenation of 13 major rivers: Govt thanks Sadhguru for proposals

    Rejuvenation of 13 major rivers: Govt thanks Sadhguru for proposals

    BTS Jin in hospital, undergoes surgery; fans wish him speedy recovery RCB

    BTS: Jin in hospital, undergoes surgery; fans wish him speedy recovery

    Recent Videos

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon
    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon