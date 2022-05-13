Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk takes sly dig at Joe Biden, says he was elected as everyone wanted less drama

    "Even if I believe a less contentious candidate would be preferable in 2024," Musk wrote, "I still believe Trump should be reinstated to Twitter."

    New York, First Published May 13, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated on Thursday that he would prefer a 'less divisive candidate' in 2024 than US ex-President Donald Trump. Musk, on the other hand, stated that he believes Donald Trump should be reinstated on Twitter.

    "Even if I believe a less contentious candidate would be preferable in 2024," Musk wrote, "I still believe Trump should be reinstated to Twitter." He also stated that the American people chose Joe Biden because they desired "less drama." He added it would be a mistake for Biden to believe he was elected to 'change the country.'

    "Biden's fault is that he believes he was elected to alter the country, but everyone actually wanted less drama," he stated in another tweet.

    Musk's statement comes only days after he stated that he will lift Trump's Twitter ban, which was placed on the former president for allegedly inciting crowds to invade US Capitol Hill in 2021. An enraged crowd of Trump supporters was responsible for the Capitol Hill riots, which were intended to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's election victory because they accepted Trump's fraudulent assertions that the election was rigged.

    Last month, Twitter accepted Musk's bid to purchase the firm. He further stated that once he has complete control of the social media network, he will lift the prohibition.

    "Permanent bans should be exceedingly rare and reserved for bots, scam, and spam accounts... I believe it was wrong to prohibit Donald Trump," Musk remarked earlier this week.

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
