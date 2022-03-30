Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dearness allowance increased by 3% for Central govt employees

    To deal with growing inflation, the Centre agreed to increase DA and DR for central government employees and pensioners by additional 3%. As a result, the dearness allowance will increase to 34% of the base pay.

    Dearness allowance increased by 3 per cent for Central govt employees effective from January 2022 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    The Union Cabinet has decided to increase government employees' Dearness Allowance by 3%. This DA hike will take effect on January 1, 2022.

    "The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2022, representing a 3% increase over the existing rate of 31% of Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise," the government said in a statement.

    Employees will be relieved by the DA boost, which comes at a time when gas and diesel prices are on the rise. To deal with growing inflation, the Centre agreed to increase DA and DR for central government employees and pensioners by additional 3%. As a result, the dearness allowance will increase to 34% of the base pay.

    Also Read | Rising construction cost by 12% push real estate prices up

    The rise is based on the 7th Central Pay Commission's recommendations. Dearness Allowance is a component of government employees' and retirees' salaries that is intended to mitigate the effects of inflation.

    After a lengthy period, the Centre increased the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for central government employees to 28% in July 2021, up from 17%. In October of last year, central government employees saw a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance.

    Also Read | India Ratings cuts FY23 GDP growth forecast downwards to 7-7.2%

    Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates go up by 80 paise again

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Ratings cuts FY23 GDP growth forecast downwards to 7-7.2%-dnm

    India Ratings cuts FY23 GDP growth forecast downwards to 7-7.2%

    Petrol diesel prices today: Fuel rates go up by 80 paise again

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates go up by 80 paise again

    Who is Raj Subramaniam the Indian national who will be new FedEx CEO gcw

    Who is Raj Subramaniam, the Indian-origin who will be new FedEx CEO?

    Income tax claims Hero MotoCorp made over Rs 1000 crore bogus expenses gcw

    Income tax claims Hero MotoCorp made over Rs 1,000 crore ‘bogus expenses’

    Rising construction cost by 12% push real estate prices up-dnm

    Rising construction cost by 12% push real estate prices up

    Recent Stories

    PMs to-do list includes rising fuel prices and making farmers helpless: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi - adt

    'PM's to-do list includes rising fuel prices and making farmers helpless': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi

    RRR Box Office SS Rajamouli film crosses Rs 100 cr mark soars high Rs 107 cr drb

    RRR Box Office: SS Rajamouli’s film crosses Rs 100 cr mark; soars high Rs 107 cr

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2 point 5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US gcw

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2.5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US

    Konkan Railway accomplishes 100 per cent electrification gcw

    Konkan Railway accomplishes 100% electrification

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne state memorial service snt

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne

    Recent Videos

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon