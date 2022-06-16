Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coinbase lays off 8% of its India workforce

    Coinbase will give 14 weeks of severance pay plus an extra two weeks' income for each year of work beyond one year, four months of worldwide mental health support, and assistance in connecting with vacant roles at other businesses for laid-off employees.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase lays off 8 per cent of its India workforce gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    Coinbase Global Inc, a cryptocurrency exchange, said it will lay off 18 percent of its global personnel due to a drop in digital assets and equities that has resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars in market value. The decision would affect 8% of the company's employees in India.

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong indicated in April 2022, during the commencement of operations with UPI in India, that the business was hoping to add 1000+ people by the end of 2022. Only two months later, the US-based business has laid off workers globally, including a tiny fraction of the Indian staff.

    Armstrong revealed in a letter to employees that the business had to lay off 1100 people worldwide. Pankaj Gupta, Coinbase's VP of engineering, noted in a subsequent thread that the change affected Indian staff as well. In India, a total of 8% of the country's workforce were laid off. Gupta said in a tweet that, despite the hurdles, India remains one of Coinbase's top market goals, where the business would continue to invest in product and technical teams.

    Also Read | Coingabbar.com- India’s first Crypto marketplace and Research portal launched along with GCI -20 Crypto Index

    According to Coinbase, it employs 300-400 people in India, thus the figure is about 25-30. A short check on social media sites indicates that the laid-off personnel in India include those in product, engineering, and design, as well as marketing and human resources.

    The layoffs at Coinbase have brought the overall number of layoffs in the country to about 10,000. Coinbase will give 14 weeks of severance pay plus an extra two weeks' income for each year of work beyond one year, four months of worldwide mental health support, and assistance in connecting with vacant roles at other businesses for laid-off employees.

    Also Read | Thomas Grønnevik Lists 3 Crypto Mistakes You Must Steer Clear of in 2022

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Akasa Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft gcw

    'Moment to remember for ages': Akasa Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft

    Why air fares are set to see 10-15 per cent increase aviation turbine fuel rate

    Air fares are set to go up by 10-15%; there's a costly reason

    US Federal Reserve hikes rates by 75 bps biggest jump since 1994 flags slowing economy gcw

    US Federal Reserve hikes rates by 75 bps, biggest jump since 1994, flags slowing economy

    India rises six places to 37th in World Competitive Index - adt

    India rises six places to 37th in World Competitive Index

    Amazon drones may start to deliver packages in Northern California this year know how it will work gcw

    Amazon drones may start to deliver packages in Northern California; Know how it will work

    Recent Stories

    Sloth bear gives a high-five to human; watch the adorable video - gps

    Sloth bear gives a high-five to human; watch the adorable video

    AILET 2022: NLU Delhi releases admit card; Know how to download, other details - adt

    AILET 2022: NLU Delhi releases admit card; Know how to download, other details

    Want to fly to Disney You can go to all 12 parks for USD 110000 Details here gcw

    Want to fly to Disney? You can go to all 12 parks for $110,000; Details here

    Why Sadhguru rode this super-cool BMW bike for 'Save Soil' journey

    Why Sadhguru rode this super-cool BMW bike for Save Soil journey

    Malaika Arora trolled for being rude to fans, but was she impolite? Watch this RBA

    Malaika Arora trolled for being rude to fans, but was she impolite? Watch this

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon