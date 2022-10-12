Cabinet announces productivity-linked bonus for Indian Railways employees

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said about 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees will be paid PLB equivalent to 78 days wages.

Indian Railways employees are set to receive a productivity-linked bonus after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the payment for the financial year 2021-22.

To note, PLB payment for eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dussehra/puja holidays.

Every eligible railway employee can receive a maximum payout of Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

The above amount has been paid to various categories, including station masters, track maintainers, supervisors, technicians, drivers and guards, technician helpers, controllers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other Group ‘C’ staff.

The payout of 78 days PLB payment to railway employees is expected to have a financial implication of Rs 1832.09 crore. According to the government, the decision to make the PLB payout was taken despite the adverse financial situation arising out of the post-Covid-19 scenario.

The number of PLB days paid is more than the days worked out on the basis of defined formulae. The PLB payment acts as an incentive for railway employees to work towards improving the Railways performance.

