Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl

Oil marketing companies slash aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices in Delhi by 12 per cent on Monday, to Rs 1.21 lakh per kilolitre. The latest price cut comes 15 days after ATF prices were reduced by 2.2 per cent on July 16.

ATF price in Delhi has dropped from Rs 1,38,147.93 per kilolitre to Rs 121,915.57. Jet fuel costs now stand at Rs 128,425.21 in Kolkata, Rs 120,875.86 in Mumbai, and Rs 126,516.29 in Chennai.

Furthermore, jet fuel prices for domestic airlines flying international routes in metros will be $1,161.28/kl in Delhi, $1,201.42/kl in Kolkata, $1,157.52/kl in Mumbai, and $1,156.67/kl in Chennai.

It's worth noting that this is the third rate cut of the year. ATF prices are revised on the first and sixteenth of each month based on benchmark international oil rates from the previous two weeks.

On July 16, OMCs reduced ATF prices by Rs 3,084.94 per kilolitre, or 2.2 per cent, to Rs 138,147.93 per kilolitre, reflecting a drop in international oil prices. Before that, on June 3, jet fuel prices were reduced by 1.3 per cent, the first decrease after ten rounds of price increases and the first this year.

The decrease in ATF price will reduce airline operating costs, as jet fuel accounts for up to 40 per cent of an airline's operating costs.

In June of this year, prices had risen to Rs 141,232.87 per kl (Rs 141.23 per litre). In the aftermath of soaring international oil prices, ATF prices were increased by the steepest ever, 16 per cent, pushing rates to an all-time high. In Delhi, the price of jet fuel was raised by Rs 19,757.13 per kl, or 16.26 per cent, to Rs 1,41,232.87 per kl (Rs 141.2 per litre).

