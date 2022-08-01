Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl

    ATF prices are revised on the first and sixteenth of each month based on benchmark international oil rates from the previous two weeks.
     

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    Oil marketing companies slash aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices in Delhi by 12 per cent on Monday, to Rs 1.21 lakh per kilolitre. The latest price cut comes 15 days after ATF prices were reduced by 2.2 per cent on July 16.

    ATF price in Delhi has dropped from Rs 1,38,147.93 per kilolitre to Rs 121,915.57. Jet fuel costs now stand at Rs 128,425.21 in Kolkata, Rs 120,875.86 in Mumbai, and Rs 126,516.29 in Chennai.

    Furthermore, jet fuel prices for domestic airlines flying international routes in metros will be $1,161.28/kl in Delhi, $1,201.42/kl in Kolkata, $1,157.52/kl in Mumbai, and $1,156.67/kl in Chennai.

    It's worth noting that this is the third rate cut of the year. ATF prices are revised on the first and sixteenth of each month based on benchmark international oil rates from the previous two weeks.

    On July 16, OMCs reduced ATF prices by Rs 3,084.94 per kilolitre, or 2.2 per cent, to Rs 138,147.93 per kilolitre, reflecting a drop in international oil prices. Before that, on June 3, jet fuel prices were reduced by 1.3 per cent, the first decrease after ten rounds of price increases and the first this year.

    The decrease in ATF price will reduce airline operating costs, as jet fuel accounts for up to 40 per cent of an airline's operating costs.

    In June of this year, prices had risen to Rs 141,232.87 per kl (Rs 141.23 per litre). In the aftermath of soaring international oil prices, ATF prices were increased by the steepest ever, 16 per cent, pushing rates to an all-time high. In Delhi, the price of jet fuel was raised by Rs 19,757.13 per kl, or 16.26 per cent, to Rs 1,41,232.87 per kl (Rs 141.2 per litre).

    Also Read: Air fares are set to go up by 10-15%; there's a costly reason

    Also Read: Jet fuel price hiked by 3.22%, touches all-time high

    Also Read: 'Cut taxes on fuel, not imported liquor': Petroleum minister slams non-BJP ruled states

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commerical LPG cylinder rate revised, price cut by Rs 36

    Commerical LPG cylinder rate revised, price cut by Rs 36

    Elon Musk planning to build his own airport outside Austin Here s what we know gcw

    Is Elon Musk planning to build his own airport? Here's what we know

    ITR filing Here s what will happen if you miss July 31 deadline steps to file ITR and more gcw

    ITR filing: Here's what will happen if you miss July 31 deadline, steps to file ITR and more

    Still facing trip cancellation Uber to roll out updates to make it harder for drivers to cancel your rides gcw

    Still facing trip cancellation? Uber to roll out updates to make it harder for drivers to cancel your rides

    Who is Savitri Jindal, Asia's richest woman - adt

    Who is Savitri Jindal, Asia's richest woman

    Recent Stories

    Sunday box office collection report Kiccha Sudeep Vikrant Rona Arjun Kapoor John Abraham Ek Villain Returns drb

    Sunday Box Office Report: 'Vikrant Rona' or 'Ek Villain Returns', who won the ticket window battle?

    IRCTC website down for maintenance; 103 trains cancelled today

    IRCTC website down for maintenance; 103 trains cancelled today

    Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India - adt

    Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India

    Election Commission to start campaign to link voter ID with Aadhaar from today details inside gcw

    Election Commission to start campaign to link voter ID with Aadhaar from today

    Earth is rotating faster completes rotation in less than 24 hours sets record for shortest day gcw

    Earth is rotating faster, completes rotation in less than 24 hours; sets record for shortest day

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon