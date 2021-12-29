  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple puts supplier Foxconn's India plant on notice; will it affect manufacturing of iPhones?

    The facility, which employs around 17,000 people, was shut down on December 18. Apple and Foxconn did not specify when it might reopen.

    Apple puts supplier Foxconn India plant on notice will it affect manufacturing of iPhones gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 3:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Apple said it had put Foxconn's factory in southern India on probation after both businesses discovered that several distant dorms and eating rooms used by staff did not meet acceptable requirements. Apple did not elaborate on what it meant to be on probation.  The current action follows earlier this month's demonstrations when more than 250 women who work at the Foxconn facility in Sriperumbudur town, near the southern city of Chennai, and reside in one of the dorms, were treated for food poisoning.

    Analysts predict that the facility's shutdown, which produces iPhone 12 models and has begun trial production of the iPhone 13, would have little impact on Apple. However, manufacturing is long-term crucial for Apple as it seeks to reduce its reliance on China's supply chain amid trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

    The facility, which employs around 17,000 people, was shut down on December 18. Apple and Foxconn did not specify when it might reopen. On Wednesday, a Foxconn representative said that the company was revamping its local management team and taking urgent efforts to enhance facilities and that all employees would be paid.  In contrast, the company made the required modifications to recommence operations. According to Reuters, more than 150 plant workers were hospitalised for food poisoning on December 18.

    According to an Apple representative, the company deployed independent auditors to check conditions at the dorms "in light of recent complaints regarding food safety and housing arrangements at Foxconn Sriperumbudur."

    Reacting to the same, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology, called the decision a 'good one' and hopes 'Foxconn India will quickly set it right'.

    Apple puts supplier Foxconn India plant on notice will it affect manufacturing of iPhones gcw

    Also Read | Apple's iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon

    According to Apple, some of the distant dormitory accommodations and dining rooms utilised by staff did not match corporate requirements. It was working with the supplier to guarantee a full set of corrective activities, adding that it will fulfil its stringent criteria before reopening the plant.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 3:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cryptocurrency morning roundup: Bitcoin, ethereum market down, hackers target HP servers and more

    Cryptocurrency morning roundup: Market down, hackers target HP servers and more

    Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani hints at succession DNM

    Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani hints at succession, ‘In process of momentous leadership transition’

    Play traditional Indian music on flights and airports: Civil Aviation ministry to DGCA, AAI

    Play traditional Indian music on flights and airports: Civil Aviation ministry to DGCA, AAI

    Govt bans direct selling entities from pyramid schemes and promoting money circulation schemes

    Govt bans direct selling entities from pyramid schemes and promoting money circulation schemes

    Thai tech company stock triggers 7,000% surge with just 8 coins mined since July 2021-dnm

    Thai tech company stock triggers 7,000% surge with just 8 coins mined since July 2021

    Recent Stories

    Is Australia's David Warner retiring from Tests after Ashes 2023 in England?-ayh

    Is Australia's David Warner retiring from Tests after Ashes 2023 in England?

    Bihar already experiencing third wave of COVID-19, says Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-dnm

    Bihar already experiencing third wave of COVID-19, says Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

    Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali is a must-watch; this Malayalam film is at number 4 on Netflix's global list RCB

    Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali is a must-watch; this Malayalam film is at number 4 on Netflix's global list

    Jammu and Kashmir Police inducts Black Panther vehicles for anti terror operations monitoring gcw

    J&K Police inducts 'Black Panther' vehicles for anti-terror operations, monitoring

    Delhi records highest Omicron cases with 238 cases recorded; 44% jump in daily COVID cases-adt

    Delhi records highest Omicron cases with 238 cases recorded; 44% jump in daily COVID cases

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 43): Bartholomew Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 43): Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon