    Bengaluru-based Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air unveils their new livery

    Akasa airline has written in the symbol or logo – Rising A’, “the warmth of the rising sun, the smooth flight of a bird and the reliance of an aircraft wing”.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 6:01 PM IST
    The country’s billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s airline company Akasa on Wednesday unveiled its tagline 'It's Your Sky' and aircraft livery that consisted of 'rising A' symbol in orange and purple colour.

    Backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, Akasa Air had in October got the no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to operate commercial flights.

    In a press release on Wednesday, the airline said the symbol 'rising A' was inspired by elements from the sky.

    “It symbolises the warmth of the rising sun, the effortless flight of a bird and the dependability of an aircraft wing,” it said.

    Akasa airline has written in the symbol or logo – Rising A’, “the warmth of the rising sun, the smooth flight of a bird and the reliance of an aircraft wing”. Akasa’s tagline, ‘It’s Your Sky’, highlights the brand’s promise to embrace all and create an inclusive environment for all Indians, regardless of their socio-economic or cultural background, the airline said in a statement.

    Akasa Air is claiming to start a very low cost (ultra low cost) flight service in the country. There is fierce competition in the aviation market of India in which many small and big companies are providing their service. Akasa would also be one of them. At present, the Indian aviation market is dominated by Indigo airline of Inter Globe Aviation Limited.

