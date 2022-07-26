Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5G spectrum auction begins today, know which 13 cities to get services

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) previously said that 5G internet services will be available in the country in 2022. It goes without saying that 5G will not be accessible in India right now. Some places will receive 5G initially, but it may take years for 5G to reach every part of India.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    The 5G spectrum auctions in India have officially begun, bringing us closer to a nationwide 5G deployment. The 5G auctions are expected to be completed over the following few days and by the end of the month. Over 72 GHz of spectrum with a 20-year validity term has been auctioned off. The auction will be held for spectrum in the following frequency bands: Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz), and High (26 GHz). In India, the government believes that 5G would be around ten times faster than 4G.

    If you're wondering when 5G services will be available to end consumers in India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) previously said that 5G internet services will be available in the country in 2022. It goes without saying that 5G will not be accessible in India right now. Some places will receive 5G initially, but it may take years for 5G to reach every part of India.

    According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), 5G will be available in 13 cities throughout the country in the beginning. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune are among the 13 cities.

    While we do not know which telecom operator would be the first to commercially launch 5G services in India, all three major telecom carriers, Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea), have already established testing sites in these locations.

    The Department of Transportation has already worked with eight agencies for the Indigenous 5G (/topic/5g) Test Bed project, which began in 2018. These organisations include the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras), the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore, the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), and the Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT).

