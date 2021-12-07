  • Facebook
    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift launched in India; From price to features, here's all about it

    2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is currently available for bookings, and deliveries will commence from mid-January 2022.

    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift launched in India price to features all about it
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 12:16 PM IST
    Volkswagen India has introduced the Tiguan facelift, shown earlier this year, with pricing beginning at Rs 31.99 lakh. The redesigned Tiguan is based on the worldwide recognised MQB platform and will include a slew of modifications, particularly in the design sector, compared to the seven-seater Tiguan AllSpace. However, the Tiguan facelift will be a five-seater with VW's all-wheel-drive technology as standard.

    Furthermore, the new Tiguan will be driven by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI engine paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission, the same as what was used in the AllSpace before.  The Tiguan will be a mid-size 5-seater SUV with a new look that is more in keeping with the brand's current design language. The SUV receives LED Matrix headlights and LED DRLs, redesigned fog lights, and thinner LED taillights when it comes to features.

    The virtual cockpit, Vienna leather seats, 30 colours of ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, large panoramic sunroof, and illuminated gear knob are standard on the Tiguan. The vehicle also receives a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a flat-bottom steering wheel, driver-side electric seat with memory function, three-zone climate control, and other features.

    Six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS, hill start aid and hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system, anti-slip regulation, engine drag torque management, driver warning system, and other safety features are standard on the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift.

    Also Read | Volkswagen temporarily stops T-Roc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out

    The SUV was initially expected to sell during the festive season, but factors like chip shortage delayed those plans.  Those interested in Volkswagen's future SUV can register their interest on the official website or nearest dealership. The Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will compete with the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson when it does arrive. 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is currently available for bookings, and deliveries will commence from mid-January 2022. This SUV will be available in the following colour options -- Nightshade Blue, Pure White, Oryx White, Kings Red, Reflex Silver, Deep Black, and Dolphin Grey.


     

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 12:17 PM IST
