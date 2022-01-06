  • Facebook
    Toyota's Hilux lifestyle vehicle to unveil on January 23, 2022?

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
    Toyota's Hilux lifestyle vehicle has been in the works in India for quite some time. The business began distributing the car to dealerships last month, and if everything goes well, the Hilux might be available in the latter half of January. According to media reports, if the Omicron infection is contained, Toyota might unveil the Hilux on January 23. While the car was previously thought to be arriving in India via direct import, the report indicates that Toyota will import Hilux as semi-knocked down kits and assemble them in India. The pickup vehicle will only be available in one configuration.

    Based on Toyota's IMV-2 platform, the Hilux will be available in a dual-cab type with projector lighting flanking a considerable radiator grille. Spy photographs have confirmed the existence of alloy wheels and a sidestep on the car. Though the specs of the India-spec Hilux are not yet public, we anticipate it to be comparable to the offering featured on the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. The Hilux is expected to contain all current safety and convenience features like cruise control, ABS with EBD, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and much more. The car will be powered by the same 2.8-litre diesel engine that we saw in the Fortuner Legender. 

    The engine will be tweaked to produce 201 BHP and 500 Nm of torque. The Hilux will include an all-wheel-drive system with a locking rear differential to increase traction control. Toyota's A-TRAC technology might possibly be installed in the pickup trucks. The A- TRAC, or Active Traction Control, system lets the vehicle detect and respond automatically when one or more of the vehicle's wheels lose traction.

    The mechanism automatically applies a brake to the wheel with lost traction and distributes power to the wheel with ideal traction. While the exact price confirmation is still pending, it might be between Rs 25 and 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

