    Toyota intends to offer 30 electric vehicles worldwide by 2030

    Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda said that Toyota expects to sell 3.5 million battery-powered electric cars by 2030 to transition to greener energy. 

    Toyota intends to offer 30 electric vehicles worldwide by 2030
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 12:31 PM IST
    Toyota, the world's largest automaker, has finally shed some light on its ambitions for electric vehicles. The Japanese automaker conducted a press conference where they exhibited a variety of EVs. The corporation intends to offer 30 electrified vehicles worldwide by 2030, which is about double what they stated not long ago. Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda said that Toyota expects to sell 3.5 million battery-powered electric cars by 2030 to transition to greener energy. Toyota compared these quantities to those of other manufacturers, such as Groupe PSA and Daimler, comparable worldwide volumes to Toyota.

    Furthermore, the business intends to go all-electric in North America, Europe, and China by 2030 and phase out internal combustion engines entirely by 2035. Toyota's premium subsidiary, Lexus, is projected to lead the EV charge and deliver electric vehicles in all segments by 2030. Most crucially, Toyota and Lexus intend to be carbon neutral by 2035.
    Furthermore, Toyoda stated that some of these vehicles would be comparable to existing models, such as the ever-popular Hilux. In contrast, others will be entirely new from the bottom up and based on Toyota's e-TNGA EV platform, which was created in partnership with Subaru. Toyota unveiled a BZ Series-based EV, an Aygo X-inspired urban SUV for the city, a Tacoma-based EV concept, an FJ Cruiser-inspired EV concept, and a slew of other cars.

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki to launch its strong hybrid vehicle in 2022? Details inside

    Toyota even intends to launch its first customised EV, the Lexus RZ crossover, in 2022. Toyota's photos also reveal EV ideas inspired by the RX full-size SUV, an IS-based sedan, and a supercar. Aside from the reveal and overall design, nothing is known about these EV ideas at the moment. Toyota ideas, like previously, are based on more conventional, daily automobiles, whilst Lexus is more focused on the luxury side of things. But one thing is sure that Toyota's recent declaration further enhances the company's desire to transition to electric vehicles.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 12:31 PM IST
