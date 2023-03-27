The Drive EP02: 5 best electric two-wheelers to buy in India

Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you which at the top 5 electric two-wheelers to buy in India right now.

Electric scooters and bikes have become a viable alternative to petrol in the face of rising fuel prices. We have created a list of India's top 5 electric two-wheelers to aid you in your search.

E-scooters from both new and established businesses are included on the list. In addition to being environmentally benign, these two-wheelers also cost less to maintain and operate than their ICE counterparts.

Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you why Ather 450x Gen 3, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Hero Vida V1 Pro and Ultraviolette F77 are the top 5 electric two-wheelers to be considered.