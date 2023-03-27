Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Drive EP02: 5 best electric two-wheelers to buy in India

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you which at the top 5 electric two-wheelers to buy in India right now.

    The Drive EP02: 5 best electric two-wheelers to buy in India snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    Electric scooters and bikes have become a viable alternative to petrol in the face of rising fuel prices. We have created a list of India's top 5 electric two-wheelers to aid you in your search. 

    E-scooters from both new and established businesses are included on the list. In addition to being environmentally benign, these two-wheelers also cost less to maintain and operate than their ICE counterparts. 

    Also watch: The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you why Ather 450x Gen 3, Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Hero Vida V1 Pro and Ultraviolette F77 are the top 5 electric two-wheelers to be considered.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Brezza Swift more to become expensive from April gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, Swift & more to become expensive from April

    Why 2023 Hyundai Verna can be your next sedan car gcw

    Why 2023 Hyundai Verna can be your next sedan car?

    2023 BMW 5 Series teased ahead of October launch may get fully electric i5 variant here is what we know gcw

    2023 BMW 5 Series teased ahead of October launch, may get fully-electric i5 variant

    Kia EV5 electric SUV concept released Here is what we know so far gcw

    Kia EV5 electric SUV concept released; Here's what we know so far

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted in a NEW colour check out all details gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted in a NEW colour

    Recent Stories

    NCHMCT JEE 2023: Registration process ends today March 27 on nchmjee.nta.nic.in; know fees, exam details - adt

    NCHMCT JEE 2023: Registration process ends today on nchmjee.nta.nic.in; know fees, exam details

    WPL 2023: Inaugural edition ends with promise of changing Indian cricket for better-ayh

    WPL 2023: Inaugural edition ends with promise of changing Indian cricket for better

    5 ways to keep your money safe as UPI scams are increasing gcw

    UPI scams are increasing, 5 ways to keep your money safe

    Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York, express support to radical preacher Amritpal Singh AJR

    Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York, express support to radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    Did SS Rajamouli pay Rs 80 crores for RRR Oscar campaign? Here's what we know RBA

    Did SS Rajamouli pay Rs 80 crores for RRR Oscar campaign? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon