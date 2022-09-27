Tata Tiago EV to debut in India on September 28; Know expected price, specs and more

Tata Motors has revealed that the Tiago EV will have connected car technology and will also get support for smartwatch connectivity. It is expected to be the most affordable electric car in India.

Tata Motors is gearing up to take the wraps off its first electric hatchback for the Indian market. The all-new Tata Tiago EV will make its India debut tomorrow, i.e. on September 28, 2022. It is anticipated to be the most cost-effective electric vehicle in the nation when it debuts. The Tata Tiago EV launch event will begin at 11:30 am and will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. As revealed by the company, the Tata Tiago EV will be first of the 10 EVs that the automaker will launch in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels. Check out the Tata Tiago EV's anticipated pricing, features, and other information here.

It's expected that the Tigor EV and the upcoming Tata Tiago EV will share a powertrain. With a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and Tata's cutting-edge Ziptron technology, it should produce about 74 horsepower and 170 Nm. Additionally, a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with an ARAI-certified range of 302 km per charge is anticipated for the Tiago EV.

Numerous features will be added to the Tata Tiago EV. It will include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iRA linked car technology, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Other features will include multi-mode regenerative braking, which assists in recharging the batteries of an electric vehicle while it is in motion. Additionally, it will have a Sports mode, premium leatherette seats, and cruise control.

The upcoming Tata Tiago EV is expected to be the most affordable electric car in India. It is likely to be priced from Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. While the Tiago EV won’t have any direct rivals in India for now, indirectly it will compete against its three-box sibling, the Tata Tigor EV.

