Rolls-Royce car sales hits record in 2021, highest in 117-year history

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved its highest-ever annual sales figures in the company's 117-year history in 2021. The premium manufacturer delivered 5,586 vehicles to customers worldwide, a 49 per cent increase over the same time in 2020. This total includes all-time high sales in most areas, including Greater China, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and several nations across the world.

The Ghost, according to the British firm, has been the key engine of growth, with demand likely to surge with the arrival of the Black Badge Ghost. This, along with continued demand for the Cullinan SUV and the marque's flagship vehicle, the Phantom, has guaranteed that order books remain fully booked well into the third quarter of 2022. In addition, the company's Provenance (pre-owned) programme achieved an all-time high in sales in 2021.

"This has been a genuinely momentous year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars," CEO Torsten Müller-tvös remarked of the results. They have achieved our highest-ever yearly sales in the last year, introduced the newest member of our Black Badge family, astounded the world with our coachbuilding skills, and made significant progress toward an all-electric future.

Bespoke commissions are still at an all-time high, with stunning unique specimens such as the extraordinary Phantom Oribe co-created with Hermès, as well as the Phantom Tempus and Black Badge Wraith and Black Badge Dawn Landspeed Collection automobiles. Furthermore, Rolls-Royce has announced the release of its first all-electric vehicle, the Spectre, in 2021. The Spectre EV is expected to hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2023. The most rigorous testing process ever devised for a Rolls-Royce is ongoing. This 2.5-km voyage will replicate more than 400 years of use for a Rolls-Royce. The firm will continue to invest in its manufacturing facilities to be ready for electrification and future talent, with a record 37 new apprentices slated to join the company in September 2022.