    Porsche launches electric sports car Taycan in India, from price to features; know it all

    Taycan is the automaker's first all-electric car, and it is already available in certain regions across the world. In the nine months since its debut, a total of 28,640 copies have been sold in various countries.

    Porsche launches electric sports car Taycan in India from price to features gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 2:34 PM IST
    Porsche has introduced the Taycan, an electric sports vehicle, in India. The car's price starts at Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom). In India, the Taycan Cross Turismo variations are also available. Taycan is the automaker's first all-electric car, and it is already available in certain regions across the world. In the nine months since its debut, a total of 28,640 copies have been sold in various countries. The Taycan EV was unveiled by Porsche in September 2019, and it was scheduled to be available to Indian customers in early 2020. However, because to the Covid-19 outbreak, the release date was moved back, and it will now arrive in India next month.

    The inside of the Taycan is elegant, with four seats and a freestanding curved 16.8-inch digital instrument display. It also has a touchscreen infotainment system with an 8.4-inch display. The EV will have a 'Porsche Charge Map,' which will show the driver all of the charging stations along the route. It will help the driver plan charging stops based on the car's range.

    Also Read | Porsche all set to enter India's EV market with Taycan, to launch on November 12

    Porsche Taycan features a sporty style and measures 4,963 mm long, 2,144 mm wide, and 1,378 mm tall. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm and is equipped with 21-inch alloy wheels. In addition, the cabin is highly upgraded. It has a range of 500 kilometres on a single charge.

    Porsche prioritised safety measures in the Taycan, such as several airbags, automated emergency braking, and forward-collision warning. The Taycan also includes two electric motors that are linked to either a 71kWh or an 83.7kWh battery, yielding a total power of 600hp and a range of up to 500km. The all-electric sedan car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds.

    Also Read | Did Porsche Taycan electric sportscar sales crossed those of ever-popular 911? Read more

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2021, 2:34 PM IST
