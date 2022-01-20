Porsche Design celebrates 50 year anniversary with limited-run special edition 911

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of its exterior design studio, Porsche has launched a limited-run special version of the 911. The automobile is based on the 911 Targa S and honours Porsche Design's golden jubilee, formed in 1972 by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the grandson of business founder Ferdinand Porsche. Porsche Design was established back in the day to focus on creating a wide range of items. The department had created a variety of products over the years, including sunglasses, watches, and other leather goods and offering design services for other businesses such as Panasonic. The new 911 is completed in black with a contrasting-steel roll hoop, and it has a variety of unique design elements, such as retro-style Sport-Tex seat centre panels and grey side stripes.

At its core, the car is the same 911 Targa S, with the same 473bhp twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, which means it will achieve 100kmph in 3.5 seconds and peak out at 307kmph. The engine is available with either an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic (PDK) or a seven-speed manual transmission.

Buyers will also be welcomed to the Silverstone Porsche Experience Centre for "bespoke driving experiences" on a racing circuit. In addition, the owner will receive a limited-edition Porsche Design Chronograph I watch.

Meanwhile, in India, Porsche has debuted the Taycan, an electric sports vehicle with car's starting price is Rs 1.50 crore. Taycan Cross Turismo variants are also available in India. Taycan is the automaker's first all-electric vehicle, and it is already available in several parts of the world. In the nine months following its release, a total of 28,640 copies have been sold around the globe. Porsche revealed the Taycan EV in September 2019, and it was set to be available to Indian consumers in early 2020. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the release date has been pushed back, and it will now arrive in India next month.