Ola Electric recalls over 1,400 S1 scooters after several fire incidents reported

Ola Electric is recalling 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers due to cases of vehicles catching fire, according to a corporate statement. The business stated that their investigation into the March 26 fire event in Pune is underway, and preliminary findings indicate that it was a unique occurrence.

"As a precautionary step, we will undertake a full diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and, as a result, are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles," it stated. "These scooters will be evaluated by our service engineers and will go through a full diagnostics spanning all battery systems, thermal systems, and safety systems," Ola Electric added.

There have recently been many reports of electric two-wheelers catching fire in various regions of the nation, prompting manufacturers to recall their vehicles.

Okinawa Autotech recalled roughly 3,000 units, while PureEV recalled over 2,000 units. The fire accidents led the government to convene a commission to investigate and to threaten corporations with sanctions if they were found to be irresponsible. There have recently been many reports of electric two-wheelers catching fire in various regions of the nation, prompting manufacturers to recall their vehicles.

Noting that multiple mishaps using electric scooters have occurred in the recent two months, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that an expert committee would investigate the accidents and that high penalties, among other measures, will be imposed, sending a strong message.

"Several accidents employing electric two-wheelers have been reported in the previous two months. It is tragic that some individuals have died and others have been hurt as a result of these tragedies. We have formed an Expert Committee to investigate these instances and offer suggestions on corrective actions," the Union Minister stated in a series of tweets.

