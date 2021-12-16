Ola delivers first 100 S1, S1 Pro electric scooters in India

Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, stated in a statement that "today marks a watershed moment for those who have embraced the revolution with them as they begin deliveries of Ola S1."

Ola Electric, an electric vehicle company, revealed on Wednesday that deliveries of its e-scooters, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, had commenced. Special festivities were planned for the first 100 clients in Bengaluru and Chennai to deliver Ola S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters, according to the firm. Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, stated in a statement that "today marks a watershed moment for those who have embraced the revolution with us as we begin deliveries of Ola S1."

He stated that they are working hard to increase production at the Ola Futurefactory to get the scooters into the hands of our clients within the delivery dates. He went on to say that this is only the beginning of the change, and that from here, they hope to provide clients with a smooth, easy, and speedy doorstep delivery and ownership experience. Last month, the business launched the largest direct-to-consumer experience project in automotive retail history, allowing customer test rides across India.

Priority deliveries are based on an automatic scientific technique that chooses the delivery handover based on their purchase date, variant, location, colour, and other parameters to meet the overwhelming reservation and purchase response received across the country.

The Ola S1 scooters are produced in Ola's cutting-edge Futurefactory, which is believed to be the world's largest, most sophisticated, most sustainable two-wheeler factory. According to the corporation, at full capacity of 10 million yearly output, the Ola Futurefactory would be run by roughly 10,000 women.

In other news, Ola Electric has announced the expansion of its customer test rides across India, marking the most extensive effort of its kind to yet. Customers will be able to test drive and experience the revolutionary Ola S1 electric scooter in over 1000 cities and towns. Initially, test rides will be offered only to those who have purchased or reserved an Ola S1 or S1 Pro scooter.