Mercedes launches AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ in India; here's everything you need to know

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S in India, with a starting price of Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Mercedes-AMG currently offers 13 AMG models in India, the most of any performance brand. The new vehicle joins the A-Class product lineup, including the A-Class Limousine, the AMG A35 sedan, and the Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4M+ hatchback. On the exterior, the small class now has the AMG-specific radiator grille for the first time, indicating AMG Performance family membership.

The aerodynamic bonnet, complete with powerdomes and multi-beam LED headlights, gives the impression of a stunning and powerful vehicle. The more enormous front wings, flared wheel arches, and AMG alloy wheels add to the car's commanding stance. These provide room for the more significant front axle and emphasise the sporty look. The rearview is distinguished by two circular twin tailpipes (90 mm diameter) and a sizeable rear apron. With its sporty details, the high-quality interior establishes a close, intimate connection between man and machine. On contoured AMG performance seats with robust lateral support, the driver and front passenger are active.

The standard upholstery is a classic blend of black ARTICO artificial leather and DINAMICA microfibre that provides typical AMG accents with red double topstitching. The red complements the colour scheme of the design seat belts and the dashboard support trim, which is made of black DINAMICA microfibre with a red border. Sun Yellow, Polar White, Mountain Grey, Designo Patagonia Red, Designo Mountain Grey Magno, and Cosmos Black are available to paint colours.

The four-cylinder turbocharged engine produces 421hp and 500Nm of torque, allowing the car to go from zero to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. The highest speed is limited to 270 km/h by an electronic limiter.

From a safety standpoint, technologies such as Blind Spot Assist monitor regions beside and behind the car to alert the driver before changing lanes, while Active Lane Keeping Assist assists the driver in manoeuvring the vehicle back into the street. The AMG performance brake systems are designed to offer fast, consistent deceleration while minimising fade (the consequence of excessive heat).