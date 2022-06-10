Mercedes delivers first ever unit of AMG GT Black Series in India, priced at Rs 5.50 crore

The V8 accelerated the supercar from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in less than 9 seconds, with a peak speed of 325 km/h. The seven-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch gearbox sends power to the rear wheels.

Mercedes-Benz has delivered to Boopesh Reddy of Bren Garage the country's first AMG GT Black Series supercar, the most powerful AMG ever. The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Edition is priced at Rs 5.5 crore, and the supercar's second version will be delivered to an anonymous purchaser next month. Boopesh Reddy is a Bengaluru-based auto enthusiast who owns classic supercars like as the SLS AMG, AMG G 63, and many more high-end Mercedes-Benz vehicles, as well as other exotic vehicles. His garage, Bren Garage, is one of the most popular vehicle pages on social media.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series receives a redesigned, wider front apron with an extra manually adjustable front splitter for racetrack use, as well as a carbon fibre front diffuser. AMG GT also has a new carbon-fibre bonnet with two big air vents and prominent carbon-fibre surfaces.

The package includes a specific interior concept in Exclusive Nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre in black with orange contrasting topstitching and matt black carbon-fibre trim, as well as the AMG Interior Night Package. It also comes with standard light AMG carbon-fibre bucket seats with orange contrasting topstitching or optional AMG Performance seats. AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre with AMG steering wheel buttons and logo with Black Series writing are also included.

The V8 accelerated the supercar from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in less than 9 seconds, with a peak speed of 325 km/h. The seven-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch gearbox sends power to the rear wheels.

In comparison to all prior AMG V8 engines, the GT Black Series features a 'flat crankshaft' variation of the V8 engine, which allows for smoothness and strong torque at low rotational speeds. Furthermore, the use of a 'flat crankshaft' in a 'flat plane' V8 engine produces uniformly oscillating gas columns, which improves engine performance.

The model displays Mercedes-long Benz's history in racing, as well as its skill in transferring technologies from motorsport to series production vehicles.

