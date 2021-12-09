  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Suzuki achieves new milestone as Baleno sold over 10 lakh units in India

    The automobile competes in the premium hatchback sector in India against the Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, and others.

    Maruti Suzuki achieves new milestone as Baleno crosses 10 lakh units in India gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 3:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Maruti Suzuki stated that the Baleno has sold over ten lakh units in India. The automobile competes in the premium hatchback sector in India against the Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, and others. While the firm celebrates this achievement, it is also working on a facelift for the badge, which will be available shortly. The four-wheeler debuted in 2015 and received a redesign two years later. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is now due to receive more modifications, some of which can be seen in photographs that have leaked on the internet, giving us a look of the revised car.

    According to a source, the new Baleno has shown some of its primary design components, implying that the hatchback would be available in the nation shortly. The spy shots reveal the hatchback with fresh external style, although minor. The car's front will have a redesigned grille and updated bumper sporting the secondary grille that runs up to the new fog light housing. The new design provides the car a broader appeal than the current/outgoing model.

    The headlights are also updated, with new L-shaped LED DRLs, while photographs of the car's side profile were not included in the report, but it is likely to remain the same as before, with the possible inclusion of new alloy wheels.

    The hatchback's rear has been redesigned, with revised LED taillights that now have a split configuration. The spy images did not provide any interior features, but based on prior sightings of the test mule, the inside will be updated. It might have a substantial free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, relocated centre air-con vents, and updated HVAC system controls, among other things. However, the mechanicals will remain unchanged. The 2022 Baleno will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engines, with the VVT variation producing 82bhp and 113Nm of torque and the Dual Jet model producing an extra 7bhp. 

    Also Read | November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

    Maruti Suzuki has not yet confirmed a release date for the revamped Baleno, but the facelifted variant of the premium hatchback is likely to arrive in India early next year. When it is released, it will compete with vehicles such as the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Honda Jazz, among others.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift launched in India price to features all about it gcw

    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift launched in India; From price to features, here's all about it

    November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

    November 2021 sales report: Tata Motors in top gear; Hyundai, Maruti suffer setbacks

    Hyundai IONIQ 5 named 2022 German Car Of The Year award

    Hyundai's IONIQ 5 named 2022 'German Car of the Year'

    Tata Motors to roll out 10 new electric vehicles on Indian roads

    Tata Motors to roll out 10 new electric vehicles on Indian roads

    Royal Enfield powering up to launch new models in 2022

    Royal Enfield powering up to launch new models in 2022

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy avatar in Allu Arjun's Pushpa goes viral RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy avatar in Allu Arjun's Pushpa goes viral

    China sternly warns four nations diplomatically boycotting Olympics, says pay the price-dnm

    China sternly warns four nations diplomatically boycotting Olympics, says ‘pay the price’

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test report: Travis Head's century stamps Aussie domination on Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Travis Head's century stamps Aussie domination on Day 2

    Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's cousin brother slams designer Faizan Ansari's claims of fraud and bullying SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's cousin brother slams designer Faizan Ansari's claims of fraud and bullying

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez to be confronted with her aide? drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez to be confronted with her aide?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon
    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon
    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon