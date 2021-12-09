Maruti Suzuki achieves new milestone as Baleno sold over 10 lakh units in India

Maruti Suzuki stated that the Baleno has sold over ten lakh units in India. The automobile competes in the premium hatchback sector in India against the Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, and others. While the firm celebrates this achievement, it is also working on a facelift for the badge, which will be available shortly. The four-wheeler debuted in 2015 and received a redesign two years later. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is now due to receive more modifications, some of which can be seen in photographs that have leaked on the internet, giving us a look of the revised car.

According to a source, the new Baleno has shown some of its primary design components, implying that the hatchback would be available in the nation shortly. The spy shots reveal the hatchback with fresh external style, although minor. The car's front will have a redesigned grille and updated bumper sporting the secondary grille that runs up to the new fog light housing. The new design provides the car a broader appeal than the current/outgoing model.

The headlights are also updated, with new L-shaped LED DRLs, while photographs of the car's side profile were not included in the report, but it is likely to remain the same as before, with the possible inclusion of new alloy wheels.

The hatchback's rear has been redesigned, with revised LED taillights that now have a split configuration. The spy images did not provide any interior features, but based on prior sightings of the test mule, the inside will be updated. It might have a substantial free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, relocated centre air-con vents, and updated HVAC system controls, among other things. However, the mechanicals will remain unchanged. The 2022 Baleno will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engines, with the VVT variation producing 82bhp and 113Nm of torque and the Dual Jet model producing an extra 7bhp.

Maruti Suzuki has not yet confirmed a release date for the revamped Baleno, but the facelifted variant of the premium hatchback is likely to arrive in India early next year. When it is released, it will compete with vehicles such as the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Honda Jazz, among others.