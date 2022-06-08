Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles introduces 'Service Is On Us' initiative for riders travelling to Ladakh

Labor expenses and running repairs will be waived. Riders may also get a free 26-point general check-up at the Leh service station, which will have an expert technician on hand as well as crucial tools and parts.

Riders may also get a free 26-point general check-up at the Leh service station, which will have an expert technician on hand as well as crucial tools and parts. Roadside assistance policyholders will be entitled for free en-route breakdown assistance under the terms of their RSA policy, while non-RSA policyholders will have to pay for the same service.

The project has been organised and geared to cover all riders who will be departing from various regions of the country. Riders from the north (from Delhi) can use service centres in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Karnal, Chandigarh, Mandi, Hoshiyarpur, Pathankot, Jammu, and Srinagar. Riders from Kolkata can visit servicing centres in Dhanbad, Arrah, Patna, Lucknow, and Agra.

Riders from Mumbai may visit service centres in Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Ajmer, and Jaipur. Riders coming from the south can visit servicing centres at Hyderabad, Gwalior, Bhopal, Jhansi, and Agra.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, stated, "A trip to one's ideal destination requires careful preparation, and with this 'Service is on Us' campaign, Kommuniti riders will have one less thing to worry about - service assistance along the route. This programme is devoted to the adventurous nature of Jawa and Yezdi riders and their desire to explore, and it is our goal to provide them with total peace of mind in terms of service help while they are at it."

