Audi India announces price hike up to Rs 22.12 lakh on A4, A6, Q8 and more; Details inside

Audi, a luxury sedan maker, has announced a price increase for some models in India. The Audi A4, A6, Q8, RSQ8, RS7 Sportback, RS5, S5 Sportback, and e-Tron range are among the models that have seen price increases, according to reports. The Audi RS7 received the most significant price increase, with a staggering Rs. 22.12 lakh, among the cars that saw a proliferation of pricing. The Audi RS5 Sportback, on the other hand, received a Rs 1.6 lakh price increase. The Audi RS5 now has an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.05 crore.

When it comes to the S5 Sportback, which is deemed less performance-oriented than the Audi, the RS5 suffered its first-ever price hike since its market debut in March 2021. The automobile is now available for Rs. 81.29 lakh, an increase of Rs. 80,000. When it comes to the German-based company's raucous SUV lineup, the price of the Q8 Celebration model has increased by Rs. 1.01 lakh, while the 55 TFSI variation has risen by Rs. 1.35 lakh. The price of the performance-oriented RSQ8 has been increased by Rs. 2.05 lakh.

The Audi A4 and A6 are the most frequent sets of wheels found on Indian roads. Both cars are available in two trim levels: Premium and Technology. The Audi A4 Premium received an Rs. 50,000 price increase, but the Technology variant remained unchanged. The A6, on the other hand, which is larger than the Audi A4, witnessed a price hike in both Premium and Technology models of Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 84,000, respectively. Last but not least, the company's all-electric vehicles, the e-Tron 50 and e-Tron 55, have increased in price by Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.15 lakh, respectively. According to the new pricing, the e-Tron model range now starts at more than a crore.