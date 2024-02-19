Yulia Navalnaya accuses Putin of killing husband Alexei Navalny, Vows to fight for freedom and justice

In a stirring video statement, Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Alexei Navalny, calls on the public to join her in the fight for a free and prosperous Russia, defiantly rejecting fear and vowing to continue her husband's legacy despite the tragedy of his untimely death.

Alexei Navalny’s death in an Arctic prison cell left everyone in shock as the 47-year-old rose as a prominent voice in the opposition to Vladimir Putin. The sudden death of the Russian leader has raised eyebrows and Navalny is now just part of a longer list of Russia's Kremlin critics silenced forever.

Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Alexei Navalny reacted to her husband's death sharing raw and grief-stricken emotions. She also vowed to continue the fight of her husband for justice and freedom. She also took a shot at Vladimir Putin claiming he was responsible for her husband's death.

Yulia Navalnaya said, “I am not afraid. Don’t you be afraid? I call on you to stand alongside me. To share not only the grief and unending pain that has enveloped us and won't let go. I also ask you to share the fury and hate for those who dared to kill our future. I speak to you in the words of Alexei, in which I believe truly. There is no shame in doing little. There is shame in doing nothing. In allowing them to scare you.

What we need is a free, peaceful, and happy Russia. The wonderful Russia of the future my husband so dreamed of. That’s what we need. That is the country I want to live in and for our children to grow up in. That’s the country I want to build together with you. The country Alexei Navalny imagined. That’s the only that way - no other - in which the unthinkable sacrifice he made, will not have been in vain.