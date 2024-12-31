Yemen President approves death sentence to Kerala nurse; Indian govt assures family of all help 

Yemen’s President Rashad al-Alimi on Monday gave approval for the death sentence to Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, who is imprisoned in the jail for allegedly murdering a Yemeni citizen in 2017.

Yemen’s President Rashad al-Alimi on Monday gave approval for the death sentence to Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, who is imprisoned in the jail for allegedly murdering a Yemeni citizen in 2017.

The Indian government has said that it is extending all possible help in the matter.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Ms. Priya is exploring relevant options.”

Nimisha Priya is in Central prison at Yemen’s capital city – Sanna since 2018 after she was convicted for the alleged murder of a Yemini businessman, Talal Abdo Mahdi, who had been harassing her.

As per the reports, Nimisha Priya came in contact with Talal Abdo Mahdi in 2014. Mahdi had promised to help her in setting up her own clinic as a partnership was required under the Yemeni law. He supported her and established a clinic in 2015. She was staying Sanaa and working as a nurse since 2011.

Her family, friends and supporters filed an appeal against the conviction but the Appeals Court in Yemen dismissed it in 2020.

They further approached the Yemen’s Supreme Court but the efforts went in vain.

Also read: Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

Latest Videos