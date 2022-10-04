Why Ukraine diplomat told Elon Musk to ‘f*** off’

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany has fired back at Elon Musk after the Tesla boss tried out a Twitter poll to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Musk floated a number of ideas to solve the conflict, asking his followers to vote “yes” or “no” on his proposals.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was once praised for restoring internet connectivity in Ukraine via Starlink satellites, is now facing backlash from the same citizens for a provocative tweet. Musk launched a Twitter poll and proposed "peace" remedies to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. The post, however, elicited significant reactions from Ukrainian politicians, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. One of the worst comments came from Ukraine's departing ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, who responded to Musk's tweet with numerous F-bombs.

Musk had launched a poll on Sunday in which he asked people if they agreed with his "peace" options.

In a separate tweet, Musk added that this is highly likely to be "the outcome in the end just a question of how many die before then" He also said that the continued conflict between the two countries may lead to nuclear war.

Following his comments, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy retaliated with his own survey. He inquired if users preferred a pro-Ukraine Elon Musk or a pro-Russia Elon Musk. Musk's open recognition of Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, as part of Putin's Russia angered Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak.

As previously stated, Ukraine's departing ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, responded sharply to Musk, saying, "Fuck off is my very polite response to you Elon Musk." He said in a subsequent tweet, "The only result is that no Ukrainian will EVER purchase your fing tesla trash again. So best of luck to you."