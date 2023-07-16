Who is Andrei 'Grey Hair' Troshev, Putin's choice as Prigozhin's replacement to lead Wagner Group?

Amid uncertainty surrounding the Wagner Group after its failed mutiny in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has proposed that senior mercenary Andrei Troshev take command instead of Yevgeny Prigozhin. Following the failed mutiny at the end of June, Putin met with Prigozhin and several senior Wagner fighters, offering them different options for their future, including the possibility of continuing to fight under Troshev's leadership.

Also read: 'The hour of reckoning has come': Ukrainians warn Russians in petrifying TV message after hack (WATCH)

Andrei Troshev, known by the callsign "Sedoi" or "Grey Hair," is a retired colonel and one of the founding members and executive director of the Wagner Group, according to European Union sanctions documents. Born in Leningrad (Saint Petersburg) in the former Soviet Union in April 1953, Troshev played a significant role as the "chief of staff" in the Wagner Group's operations in Syria, supporting the government of Bashar al-Assad. The EU sanctions describe Troshev's involvement in military operations in Syria, particularly in the Deir ez-Zor area, contributing to the Syrian regime's war efforts and benefiting from it.

Troshev has close ties to notable figures in the Wagner Group, including founder Dimitriy Utkin, a former GRU military intelligence officer, and commanders Aleksandr Sergeevich Kuznetsov and Andrey Bogatov. He is also listed on the United Kingdom's financial sanctions targets, citing his support for the Syrian regime, membership in a militia, and repression of the civilian population in Syria. A seasoned veteran of multiple wars, Troshev served in Afghanistan during the Soviet-Afghan War and demonstrated bravery in the Chechen War as a commander in the Russian army's quick reaction special forces unit, SOBR.

Recognized for his military service, Troshev was awarded the Order of the Red Star twice for his actions in Afghanistan and was honored with Russia's highest medal, the Hero of Russia, in 2016, for leading the storming of Palmyra in Syria against Islamic State terrorists.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, has not been seen publicly since leaving Rostov in southern Russia on June 24th. President Joe Biden remarked that the United States is not aware of Prigozhin's whereabouts, humorously suggesting that the Wagner Group leader could have been poisoned. However, the future of Prigozhin in Russia remains uncertain.

"If I were he, I'd be careful what I ate. I'd be keeping my eye on my menu," Biden said, according to the White House. "But all kidding aside...I don't think any of us know for sure what the future of Prigozhin is in Russia."

Also read: 'Wagner does not exist': Putin's chilling message amid fears Prigozhin is dead or jailed

Belarusian officials revealed that Wagner Group fighters are currently providing military training to their territorial defense forces. The Wagner Group's rebellion was quelled through a deal that required some fighters and Prigozhin to relocate to Belarus. The Belarusian defense ministry announced that Wagner fighters were acting as instructors in various military disciplines for territorial defense troops near Asipovichy.

"Near Asipovichy, units of territorial defence troops are undergoing training," the Belarusian defence ministry said in a statement, as quoted by news agency AFP. "Fighters of the Wagner private military company are acting as instructors in a number of military disciplines."