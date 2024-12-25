Weight loss drug Zepbound gets US FDA nod to treat sleep apnea; India launch expected in 2025

In a groundbreaking move, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the anti-diabetic drug Zepbound, also known as Tirzepatide, for the treatment of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults with obesity.

In a groundbreaking move, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the anti-diabetic drug Zepbound, also known as Tirzepatide, for the treatment of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults with obesity. This marks the first time a drug primarily used for managing type 2 diabetes and weight loss has been authorized for OSA, a condition characterized by intermittent breathing stoppages during sleep.

Currently, the main treatments for moderate to severe OSA involve the use of assistive breathing devices such as Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines. However, Zepbound's approval offers a new avenue for addressing the root cause of OSA in obese patients: excess weight.

Manufactured by Eli Lilly, the drug has already been approved for weight loss and type 2 diabetes management, under the brand name Mounjaro. Eli Lilly has announced plans to introduce Mounjaro in India by 2025, following regulatory approvals, although the pricing for the Indian market is still under review. The company emphasized that the pricing strategy would consider the drug's effectiveness and its potential to alleviate the broader economic burden of obesity and diabetes in the country.

"Our pricing strategy in India will reflect the medicine's efficacy and the significant value it brings in reducing the overall health and economic burden of type 2 diabetes and obesity," Eli Lilly said.

Obstructive sleep apnea affects approximately 104 million people in India, with around 47 million suffering from moderate to severe cases, according to a study published in Sleep Medicine Reviews. Experts suggest that weight reduction is one of the key treatments for OSA, and Tirzepatide's ability to aid in weight loss may significantly improve breathing patterns during sleep for those struggling with the condition.

A senior medical professional highlighted the potential of this treatment, stating, "One of the treatments for OSA is weight reduction. This drug helps in reducing weight and, therefore, helps improve breathing during sleep. So, it can certainly prove to be a game-changer. But we need to wait for long-term results, potential side-effects and its applicability in a range for OSA patients."

OSA occurs when the upper airway becomes obstructed during sleep, leading to interruptions in breathing and reduced oxygen levels. This can result in a range of health complications, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and daytime fatigue. With the growing prevalence of both obesity and OSA, the approval of Zepbound offers a promising alternative for millions of patients seeking more effective treatments beyond traditional methods.

As Eli Lilly prepares for the upcoming launch in India, patients and healthcare professionals alike will be keenly watching for further data on the drug's long-term effects and its role in revolutionizing OSA management.

