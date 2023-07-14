WATCH: Woman eats pizza cooked on Guatemala's active volcano; video goes viral

Many people have a love for travel, as it offers the opportunity to explore diverse cultures, food, landscapes, and languages, while also fostering personal growth and learning. When traveling abroad, individuals often seek unique experiences and memories to cherish. Recently, a woman embarked on a trip to Guatemala and had an extraordinary culinary adventure - she tried a pizza cooked inside an active volcano.

Alexandra Blodgett shared her experience on Instagram, posting a video of the unconventional pizza preparation. In the footage, a person is shown placing an uncooked pizza loaded with vegetables on a tray, which is then placed into the ground near the active volcano. After a short time, the pizza is retrieved and served to Blodgett, who can be seen savoring the one-of-a-kind meal amidst the picturesque backdrop.

In the caption, she humorously wrote, "POV: travelling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn't travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus."

Blodgett further shared that this unique experience is available at Volcano Pacaya and emphasized the necessity of having a guide to enter the National Park. She revealed that she had booked in advance through Pizza Pacaya to partake in this extraordinary culinary adventure. Notably, she also mentioned the volcano's active status, with its most recent significant eruption occurring in 2021. Blodgett advised future visitors to come prepared for the windy and cold conditions at the volcano's summit, urging them to bring layers of clothing.

Since sharing her post, it has garnered significant attention, accumulating over 69,000 views and 1.2 million likes. Users expressed their fascination with the unique experience, with one individual stating they would love to try it. Another person humorously commented on the addition of sulfur, suggesting it enhanced the flavor. Many others praised the adventure and added it to their bucket lists, remarking on the epic nature of the experience. There were also lighthearted comments about the cost and the importance of leaving no trace behind.