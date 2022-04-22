Watch: Wild monkey tries kidnapping toddler playing outside home in China

The toddler was seen playing on a scooter outside when the monkey suddenly pounced upon her, shoved her to the ground and swiftly dragged her away.

A horror footage surfaced online shows the moment a toddler was snatched by a monkey and dragged away by her hair as she played outside on her scooter. Eerie video shows a wild monkey pouncing on the toddler in a village near Chongqing, southwestern China on Tuesday afternoon.

The little girl was playing alone on her scooter in the quiet street before the monkey crawled up to her, grabbed her head and viciously pulled her into the alley where it came from.

Luckily, a bystander sprung into action and rescued the child from the clutches of the animal before it could take her away, Global Times reported.

A surveillance video shows the girl playing with a scooter outdoors when the money sneaks up on her, suddenly jumps up, throws her on the ground and swiftly drags her away. Luckily a passerby villager happens to spot the incident, rushes to the monkey and stops a potential tragedy.

According to the girl’s mother, who has only been identified as Liu, the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when she was cooking inside.

The three-year-old was left with a scar on her head - and a horrible memory she won’t forget. She was taken to hospital for treatment and a vaccination.

Local officials tied the monkey to numerous other attacks in the local area, according to the Global Times. An initial investigation revealed that the monkey had previously attacked local villagers on multiple occasions.

Police were unable to catch the monkey, which came from nearby mountains. Local police say the tiny animal inhabits mountains nearby and occasionally comes to the residential area to cause havoc.

Authorities have since confirmed that they will turn the monkey over to the wild animal protection department once it is caught to protect residents.

The local forestry department told the media that attacks by wild monkeys are sporadic incidents and efforts are being made to prevent them from attacking humans again.