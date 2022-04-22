Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Wild monkey tries kidnapping toddler playing outside home in China

    The toddler was seen playing on a scooter outside when the monkey suddenly pounced upon her, shoved her to the ground and swiftly dragged her away.

    Watch Wild monkey tries kidnapping toddler playing outside home in China-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 9:36 PM IST

    A horror footage surfaced online shows the moment a toddler was snatched by a monkey and dragged away by her hair as she played outside on her scooter. Eerie video shows a wild monkey pouncing on the toddler in a village near Chongqing, southwestern China on Tuesday afternoon.

    The little girl was playing alone on her scooter in the quiet street before the monkey crawled up to her, grabbed her head and viciously pulled her into the alley where it came from.

    Luckily, a bystander sprung into action and rescued the child from the clutches of the animal before it could take her away, Global Times reported.

    A surveillance video shows the girl playing with a scooter outdoors when the money sneaks up on her, suddenly jumps up, throws her on the ground and swiftly drags her away. Luckily a passerby villager happens to spot the incident, rushes to the monkey and stops a potential tragedy.

    According to the girl’s mother, who has only been identified as Liu, the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when she was cooking inside.

    The three-year-old was left with a scar on her head - and a horrible memory she won’t forget. She was taken to hospital for treatment and a vaccination.

    Local officials tied the monkey to numerous other attacks in the local area, according to the Global Times. An initial investigation revealed that the monkey had previously attacked local villagers on multiple occasions.

    Police were unable to catch the monkey, which came from nearby mountains. Local police say the tiny animal inhabits mountains nearby and occasionally comes to the residential area to cause havoc.

    Authorities have since confirmed that they will turn the monkey over to the wild animal protection department once it is caught to protect residents.

    The local forestry department told the media that attacks by wild monkeys are sporadic incidents and efforts are being made to prevent them from attacking humans again.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 9:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boris Modi talks UK wants to help India build 'war-winning fighter jets'

    UK wants to help India build 'war-winning fighter jets'

    Philippine Boy miraculously survives landslide by hiding inside a refrigerator; watch - gps

    Philippine Boy miraculously survives landslide by hiding inside a refrigerator; watch

    US announces financial aid of $500 million for Ukraine - adt

    US announces financial aid of $500 million for Ukraine

    Thank you for fantastic welcome UK PM Boris Johnson after receiving Guard of Honour gcw

    'Thank you for fantastic welcome': UK PM Boris Johnson after receiving Guard of Honour

    Explained Sarmat the latest ICBM in Russian missile arsenal

    Explained: 'Sarmat', the latest ICBM in Russian arsenal

    Recent Stories

    Beat the heat with these top 20 greatest ice cream flavours of all time-dnm

    Beat the heat with these top 20 greatest ice cream flavours of all time

    IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Jos Butler slams 3rd century of tournament against Delhi Capitals; twitter explodes snt

    IPL 2022: RR's 'unstoppable' Jos Buttler slams 3rd century of tournament; twitter explodes

    Mia Khalifa at Latin AMAs 2022; diva sets temperature raising in bikini RBA

    (Pictures) Mia Khalifa at Latin AMAs 2022; diva sets temperature raising in bikini

    football Champions League dream + 150 mn euros: Will PSG's latest 'offer' lure Mbappe? snt

    Champions League dream + 150 mn euros: Will PSG's latest 'offer' lure Mbappe?

    World Earth Day: Save Earth, Save Our Future, NBF joins Mount Carmel College Autonomous to create awareness-dnm

    World Earth Day: ‘Save Earth, Save Our Future’, NBF joins Mount Carmel College Autonomous to create awareness

    Recent Videos

    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon
    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Video Icon
    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    Video Icon
    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon