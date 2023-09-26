Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Pro-Khalistanis spit, smack shoe on PM Modi's effigy; burn tricolour outside Toronto's Indian consulate

    The article discusses the diplomatic tensions between Canada and India following protests by Canadian-Khalistani activists outside the Indian consulate in Toronto, focusing on the demonstrators' provocative actions and their implications for bilateral relations.

    WATCH Pro-Khalistanis spit, smack shoe on PM Modi's effigy; burn tricolour outside Toronto's Indian consulate snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    Amid a huge diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian-Khalistani protesters recently demonstrated outside the Indian consulate in Toronto. The protests escalated with protesters spitting on an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even burning the Indian flag, all while Canadian police were present. Protesters - led by the members of a pro-Khalistani outfit -'Sikhs For Justice' (SFJ) - were also seen raising slogans and waving Khalistani flags. This incident has heightened tensions between the two nations and raised questions about the implications of such actions on bilateral relations.

    The recent protests, orchestrated by individuals believed to have affiliations with the Khalistani movement, took a disturbing turn as they targeted symbols of Indian authority. In videos that have now gone viral on X, protesters openly displayed their anger by spitting on an effigy of PM Modi, a highly disrespectful act in Indian culture. This provocative act was followed by demonstrators burning the Indian national flag, further exacerbating the situation. One of the key demands voiced by the Canadian-Khalistani protesters is the expulsion of Indian diplomats from Canada.

    These videos surfaced on social media even as Canada updated its travel advisory, asking its citizens in India to "stay vigilant and exercise caution". "In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution," the Canadian government said in an updated advisory.

    The protests come a week after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau sparked a massive diplomatic row between the two countries, alleging that "Indian government agents" could be behind the shooting of Nijjar. India has rejected Justin Trudeau's allegation as "absurd", stating that Canada has shared no specific information regarding its charges, flagging "politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence" in that country.

    India has leveled accusations against Canada, asserting that the country has failed to take action based on "explicit evidence of criminal activities" involving individuals residing in Canada. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has compiled a roster of 19 fugitive Khalistani terrorists currently residing in various countries, including the UK, US, Canada, Dubai, Pakistan, and others. There are indications that the properties of these individuals may also face potential confiscation, according to reports.

    Justin Trudeau asserted that Canada had previously shared "credible allegations" with India. He emphasized that these allegations had been communicated to India several weeks ago. Trudeau expressed Canada's commitment to working collaboratively with India on the matter, underscoring the importance of engaging in a constructive dialogue to address this grave issue. He made these remarks during a news conference held on Saturday.

    David Cohen, a prominent US diplomat, stated that it was the "collaborative intelligence shared among the 'Five Eyes' partners that led to Justin Trudeau's public statement regarding India. Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair emphasized the significance of the relationship with India while asserting that allegations related to the Nijjar killing should undergo a thorough investigation.

    In June, 45-year-old Nijjar was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in British Columbia, Canada. He held the position of chief within the banned Khalistan Tiger Force and was regarded as one of India's most sought-after terrorists.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Canada row Lankan Minister Ali Sabry backs New Delhi says Terrorists found safe haven in Canada gcw

    India-Canada row: Lankan Minister backs New Delhi, says 'Terrorists found safe haven in Canada'

    deeply embarrassing Justin Trudeau after Nazi veteran honoured in Canadian Parliament gcw

    ‘Deeply embarrassing’: Justin Trudeau after Nazi veteran honoured in Canadian Parliament

    Canada updates travel advisory urges citizens in India to stay vigilant and exercise caution gcw

    Canada updates travel advisory, urges citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution'

    Indian student visa approvals hit all-time high: 90,000 by US Embassy in three months AVV

    Indian student visa approvals hit all-time high: 90,000 by US Embassy in three months

    NASA successfully parachutes asteroid sample to Utah desert; check details AVV

    NASA successfully parachutes asteroid sample to Utah desert; check details

    Recent Stories

    Career break or Unemployed? Kerala ASAP provides golden opportunity for women rkn

    Career break or Unemployed? Kerala ASAP provides golden opportunity for women

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-382 September 26 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-382 September 26 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Dev Anand: Zeenat Aman, Suraiya and other women in late actor's life ATG

    Dev Anand: Zeenat Aman, Suraiya and other women in late actor's life

    New FCRA rules demand transparency: NGOs must share asset details from foreign funds AJR

    New FCRA rules demand transparency: NGOs must share asset details from foreign funds

    Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach middle ground for their daughters' custody; Know details vma

    Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach middle ground for their daughters' custody; Know details

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon